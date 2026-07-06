First look: Tesla is sticking with a familiar strategy of adding new versions of models that already sell well. This time, it's a stretched, six-seat version of the Model Y, now on sale in the US after a federal EV tax credit was removed. The new Long Wheelbase variant starts at $61,990. It's still a Model Y at its core, but longer and upgraded with more space, cabin tech, and premium touches.

Tesla has taken this approach before. Instead of launching brand-new cars, the EV giant has focused on new versions of the Model Y and Model 3 to support demand. Tesla rolled out the longer Model Y L in China last year, where it lifted sales even as local rivals like BYD gained ground. Tesla then brought the longer Model Y to additional countries in the Asia-Pacific.

The company is now using the same playbook in the US, following a strong second quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts thanks to a rebound in Europe. Analysts hope that moves like this will help Tesla break its two-year run of declining annual deliveries.

The most visible change is the vehicle's size. It's about seven inches longer than the standard Model Y, bringing its total length to 196 inches, or around 16.3 feet. The extra length makes room for three rows, with six seats in a 2-2-2 layout. This differs from the earlier seven-seat option on the standard Model Y, which has been criticized for its tight third row.

Inside, Tesla adds a familiar blend of software features and hardware upgrades. The front row centers around a 16-inch touchscreen, while second-row passengers get their own 8-inch display mounted behind the center console. Wireless charging pads have been upgraded to 50 watts and include active cooling to prevent overheating during use.

The Launch Series trim includes several software-linked extras. Buyers get one year of Full Self-Driving (Supervised), along with a year of free Supercharging and Premium Connectivity. Launch Series buyers can pick any paint, interior, and wheel option at no extra cost, and they get unique badging plus upgraded mats, puddle lights, and trim pieces.

The US version uses an 83 kWh battery pack, smaller than the 88 kWh version used in China-built models. Tesla says the vehicle still delivers about 325 miles of range. It also offers vehicle-to-load capability and full PowerShare support, making it only the second Tesla in the US to have those features, after the Cybertruck.

Many of the other changes aim to improve ride comfort. The Model Y Long Wheelbase gets a second-generation suspension system with adaptive damping, along with a staggered tire setup to improve handling. The cabin uses 360-degree acoustic glass, a silver-coated roof to reduce heat gain, and a HEPA air filter.

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Tesla has added more comfort features for passengers in all three rows. The second row uses independent captain's chairs with heating, ventilation, electric armrests, and one-touch power folding. In the third row, seats recline electrically and get their own air vents and overhead lights.

Production and testing in the US had been hinted at for months, with sightings near Tesla's Texas factory suggesting a domestic launch was coming. The timing may also reflect a gap in Tesla's current lineup. With Model X orders discontinued earlier this year, the longer Model Y can fill that role for buyers who need more space but still want Tesla's higher-volume crossover