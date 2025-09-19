Big quote: Single-board computers have traditionally used ARM chips, which are typically cheaper and more energy-efficient than competing architectures. LattePanda says that the x86 ISA has now matured enough to deliver significantly more computing power while consuming roughly the same energy as a Raspberry Pi board.

Chinese manufacturer LattePanda has introduced a new addition to its line of x86 single-board computers (SBCs). The LattePanda "Iota" aims to provide a seamless upgrade from the company's original LattePanda V1, while enabling more complex computing scenarios and custom projects. Customers will need to decide whether an x86 CPU is necessary for their use case, as opposed to a more common ARM solution like the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC.

The LattePanda Iota board replaces the V1's Z8350 core with an Intel N150 SoC, which features four Gracemont E-cores and a boost clock of 3.6 GHz. LattePanda claims the new CPU is eight times faster than the V1. The board also offers more DRAM - up to 16 GB of ECC LPDDR5 - and embedded storage of up to 128 GB eMMC 5.1.

The LattePanda Iota retains the same form factor as the V1, allowing makers to adopt the new board as a drop-in replacement in existing projects with "virtually" no modifications to enclosures. The SBC fully supports both Windows and Linux, demonstrating the company's commitment to openness and compatibility.

LattePanda compared its Iota board to the V1, the Raspberry Pi 5, and an Intel Celeron N5105. In Geekbench 6, the new SBC clearly outperforms the competition in both single-core and multi-core benchmarks. However, the Iota requires a 15 W TDP configuration and costs noticeably more than the Raspberry Pi 5 ARM solution.

The new board provides better connectivity options than its predecessor. It adds three onboard USB 3.2 (10 Gbps) ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 output supporting up to 4K at 60 Hz, and a variety of additional ports and adapters that expand the board's capabilities.

The Iota retains the V1's dual-processor design, featuring a powerful x86 CPU at its core and a new RP2040 co-processor that handles real-time tasks, sensor data acquisition, motor control, and more. It also supports new expansion boards, allowing users to "effortlessly" add NVMe storage, 4G/LTE connectivity, or even an AI accelerator.

The LattePanda Iota SBC is already available in multiple variants with different RAM and storage configurations. A base board with 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage costs $130, though customers must provide their own Windows IoT license if they wish to avoid spending an additional $60 or opt to use Linux.