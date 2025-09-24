Editor's take: Anyone who has tried meeting someone online knows that dating services are often a waste of time – or worse, a magnet for the wrong type of "fans" in your life. Facebook Dating began as an attempt to build something new in the dating space, but it is now being repurposed as yet another feature in the never-ending barrage of AI tools.

Meta has announced several new features for its Facebook Dating service. According to the company, the changes aim to address the "swipe fatigue" some users are experiencing. However, they could also serve as yet another reminder that Big Tech is eager to cram AI into every aspect of what we see, read, and do online.

Facebook users will soon have access to a new "Dating Assistant," essentially a chatbot that provides personalized guidance while searching for dates. The AI-powered assistant can help users find better matches based on their interests and preferences, offering specific search hints and custom match recommendations.

The chatbot goes beyond traditional traits like height or education. Meta says it can also suggest new dating ideas and offer tips to improve a user's profile, increasing the likelihood of better matches. The new AI feature will roll out gradually in the US and Canada first, with other markets expected to follow soon.

Another new feature called "Meet Cute" doesn't appear to use advanced AI – at least, for now. Meta describes it as a tool for undecided users that can automatically match a profile with a "surprise" potential date based on Facebook's personalized matching algorithm.

Once a match is proposed, users can either start a chat or unmatch the profile to keep searching for their elusive kindred spirit online. Meet Cute should be a welcome addition for people tired of swiping, and it can also broaden a user's typical pool of dating candidates.

Matches proposed by Meet Cute will initially occur once a week, though Meta is exploring optional frequencies. Users can opt out of the feature at any time, the company assures.

Facebook continues to aim for a simple and fun dating experience, so expect more AI-based features in the future. After all, someone has to justify the couple hundred billion dollars Mark Zuckerberg plans to invest in building the world's first artificial general intelligence.