What we know so far: Intel recently confirmed plans to continue developing dedicated desktop graphics cards despite failing to penetrate the market so far. Now, new clues have emerged regarding the company's near-future products. Intel might introduce a new GPU within the next few months, and the company is likely developing a multi-frame generation solution.

Recent data mining suggests that Intel is developing a new Arc Battlemage graphics card as well as the next stage of its XeSS frame generation technology. A recent job listing also referenced an unspecified high-end GPU.

Leaker Tomasz Gawroński spotted a reference in Intel's driver code to a Battlemage card with 16GB of VRAM. The most powerful product in the current lineup, the Arc B580, features 12GB, so the description of a 16GB GPU likely refers to a theoretical B770.

Moreover, Intel is still hiring talent for designing desktop graphics cards. An opening at the company's Haifa, Israel, office (first shared by Haze on Twitter) describes a "high-end" desktop gaming SoC.

What the company considers "high-end" remains unclear. Intel has released entry-level GPUs such as the $250 Arc B580, alongside mainstream-tier products like the $330 A770. The B770 would be the company's most powerful GPU yet, but it would likely just be a successor to the A770, perhaps competing with Nvidia's RTX 5060 or AMD's Radeon RX 9060. Nothing indicates plans for a traditional high-end graphics card to match the RTX 5080 and RX 7900 XT.

Another possibility is that the job listing refers to Intel's upcoming Arc Celestial series.

Meanwhile, Redditor Organic-Bird recently uncovered Intel driver code mentioning multi-frame generation, which is currently only available in Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs. The references include a line of code and an icon that appears to depict three overlaid screen frames.

Nvidia's multi-frame generation interpolates up to three frames between every rendered frame, potentially quadrupling the perceived framerate. However, the technique can impact input latency, so it is only useful on high-refresh-rate displays in games that already run smoothly.

Intel recently confirmed that it will not abandon Arc GPUs following the announcement of a partnership to develop SoCs that combine its CPUs with Nvidia graphics chips. The company's current dedicated desktop GPU market share is under 1 percent.