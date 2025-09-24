Intel could be developing Arc B770 with 16GB VRAM, multi-frame generation
What we know so far: Intel recently confirmed plans to continue developing dedicated desktop graphics cards despite failing to penetrate the market so far. Now, new clues have emerged regarding the company's near-future products. Intel might introduce a new GPU within the next few months, and the company is likely developing a multi-frame generation solution.
Recent data mining suggests that Intel is developing a new Arc Battlemage graphics card as well as the next stage of its XeSS frame generation technology. A recent job listing also referenced an unspecified high-end GPU.
Leaker Tomasz Gawroński spotted a reference in Intel's driver code to a Battlemage card with 16GB of VRAM. The most powerful product in the current lineup, the Arc B580, features 12GB, so the description of a 16GB GPU likely refers to a theoretical B770.
Moreover, Intel is still hiring talent for designing desktop graphics cards. An opening at the company's Haifa, Israel, office (first shared by Haze on Twitter) describes a "high-end" desktop gaming SoC.
What the company considers "high-end" remains unclear. Intel has released entry-level GPUs such as the $250 Arc B580, alongside mainstream-tier products like the $330 A770. The B770 would be the company's most powerful GPU yet, but it would likely just be a successor to the A770, perhaps competing with Nvidia's RTX 5060 or AMD's Radeon RX 9060. Nothing indicates plans for a traditional high-end graphics card to match the RTX 5080 and RX 7900 XT.
Another possibility is that the job listing refers to Intel's upcoming Arc Celestial series.
Driver Built XeSS Frame Generation Might be on the way.
Meanwhile, Redditor Organic-Bird recently uncovered Intel driver code mentioning multi-frame generation, which is currently only available in Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs. The references include a line of code and an icon that appears to depict three overlaid screen frames.
Nvidia's multi-frame generation interpolates up to three frames between every rendered frame, potentially quadrupling the perceived framerate. However, the technique can impact input latency, so it is only useful on high-refresh-rate displays in games that already run smoothly.
Intel recently confirmed that it will not abandon Arc GPUs following the announcement of a partnership to develop SoCs that combine its CPUs with Nvidia graphics chips. The company's current dedicated desktop GPU market share is under 1 percent.