Why it matters: Despite Nvidia's dominance in the graphics card market, Intel's integrated graphics chips remain vital for many low-end users. Shifting recent generations of Intel processors to quarterly legacy updates could impact game performance for a large portion of these users.

On Monday, Intel confirmed that it has split graphics driver support into two tracks: Core Ultra processors will keep monthly updates and day-0 game support, while 11th through 14th-generation chips shift to a legacy model with quarterly security and critical fixes only. Starting with the September 19 update, those older CPUs no longer receive optimizations for new games; the September 10 release, by contrast, added support for Borderlands 4, Dying Light: The Beast, EA Sports FC 26, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Although it supported 11th-gen processors and later, it only applied Game On Driver support to the company's Arc dedicated GPUs and Core Ultra processors with Arc and Iris Xe iGPUs. The next driver release for Arc and Iris Xe Graphics will only support Core Ultra CPUs.

While most users with the affected Intel processors likely also have dedicated graphics cards, the shift might affect many cheap PCs, such as laptops, that rely solely on Intel UHD graphics for low-end gaming. The Steam Hardware Survey indicates that more users play on Intel UHD graphics than on Nvidia RTX 5000 GPUs or all AMD Radeon dedicated graphics cards. They could be left waiting months for crucial fixes in future games.

The rate at which users upgrade to Intel Iris Xe Graphics on the company's Core Ultra CPUs will depend on sales of new laptops, as the company pushes customers toward AI PCs with embedded NPUs. Team Blue plans to introduce a new generation of laptop processors, codenamed Panther Lake, early next year. Meanwhile, the company is forging ahead with Arc integrated and dedicated graphics despite recently announced plans to build SoCs combining its CPUs with Nvidia RTX integrated GPUs.

Intel's latest desktop GPU, the Arc B580, is an impressive budget-tier 12GB card that recently began reappearing at or near its $250 MSRP. Leaks also suggest that the company's next card, the rumored B770, could emerge soon.