TL;DR: Bang & Olufsen is now taking pre-orders for its latest luxury earbuds. The new Beo Grace true wireless earbuds pair advanced noise cancellation and premium craftsmanship with a staggering $1,500 price tag, six times higher than Apple's AirPods Pro 3. By leaning hard into exclusivity and design, Bang & Olufsen is betting there's still room at the top for ultra-high-end audio gear – even as mainstream brands dominate on features and price.

The Danish consumer electronics specialist crafted the buds from polished aluminum, fitting each with 12mm titanium drivers positioned behind precision-milled grills.

Bang & Olufsen also updated the ear tips, adopting an oval profile to improve fit and seal. Each tip features nylon mesh to help keep out dust and debris, contributing to the earbuds' IP57 rating – the same protection you get with Apple's AirPods Pro 3.

Beo Grace earbuds feature spatial audio, have three microphones in each bud, utilize Bluetooth 5.3 wireless technology, and are said to be inspired by the acoustic principles behind the company's Beoplay H100 headphones. Their adaptive ANC, meanwhile, is reportedly four times more effective than what shipped with the brand's previous best earbuds.

According to Bang & Olufsen, it all comes without hiss and unnatural pressure in your ear that you might experience with similar products from other companies. If you have never experienced bad ANC, let me be the first to tell you that it can be very disorienting – nauseating, even.

Battery life is rated at up to 4.5 hours of playback with adaptive active noise cancellation enabled, or up to 17 hours if you include extra juice supplied by the included charging case. For comparison, AirPods Pro 3 afford up to eight hours of listening on a single charge with ANC on and up to 24 hours when paired with the bundled MagSafe charging case.

Pricing is set at an eye-watering $1,500. They are due to ship on November 17 – in time for the holidays – and you can even get free gift wrapping. Again, they come backed by a three-year warranty, and in-store experiences are available at select retailers should you prefer to try before you buy.