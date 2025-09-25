In a nutshell: Sony Interactive Entertainment has introduced its first-ever wireless desktop speaker system. Pulse Elevate is a portable speaker system that is compatible with PlayStation 5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal, and can connect simultaneously across Bluetooth and PlayStation Link.

The speakers, announced during Sony's recent State of Play presentation, feature planar magnetic drivers, built-in woofers, and a microphone in the right speaker for voice chat and AI-enhanced noise rejection. The integrated rechargeable battery affords "hours" of battery life, and charging docks are included as part of the bundle.

The orientation of the speakers is adjustable via a tilt base. With PlayStation Link, Sony promises an ultra-low latency lossless connection to "deliver sound as it happens." On the PS5, the speakers will support Tempest 3D AudioTech in compatible games. They'll be available in your choice of black or white when they launch sometime in 2026.

Sony was light on details, and what we've shared thus far is pretty much all that was told. Exact battery life remains a mystery, as does other important specifications like driver size and power output. We also don't have a clue how much the speakers will retail for, nor do we know if users will be able to link multiple sets together to create a surround sound system.

What we do know is that they'll be joining the Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds in Sony's growing Pulse line of audio accessories. For reference, the wireless headset retails for $149.99 while the earbuds command $199.99. If I had to guess, I'd say the desktop speakers will be the most expensive of the three once they hit the scene.

If you need an audio solution ASAP, our Best of series for desktop speakers and headphones is certainly worth a look. Or if you've got some time to kill, perhaps dig a bit deeper and assemble your own DIY speaker system. I am still using a version of the kit I put together years ago and couldn't be happier.