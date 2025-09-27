The big picture: The Saudi Arabian government has invested tens of billions of dollars into the video game industry in recent years, drawing criticism from gamers amid accusations of "sportswashing." Now, the kingdom – alongside other major investors – may be eyeing one of the industry's largest publishers in what could become the biggest leveraged buyout in history.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Electronic Arts is in advanced talks to go private through a $50 billion leveraged buyout. If finalized, the deal – expected to be announced as soon as next week – would be the largest transaction of its kind on record.

Potential investors include Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, private equity firm Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners. While Saudi Arabia has poured billions into sports and video games in recent years, the EA acquisition would represent its single largest gaming investment to date.

Saudi Arabia already owns about eight percent of Nintendo, making it the company's largest outside investor. The kingdom also holds minority stakes in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of Grand Theft Auto.

Its multibillion-dollar push into sports and video games is part of a broader strategy to diversify the economy beyond oil and position the country as an entertainment hub. However, critics accuse the kingdom of "sportswashing" – using high-profile investments to rehabilitate its global image and distract from human rights abuses, including the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which US intelligence agencies linked to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Complaints from gamers prompted Riot Games to withdraw from a partnership with Saudi Arabia in 2020. In late 2022, esports organization Team Liquid announced that it would donate half of its winnings from Saudi-hosted events to a pro-LGBTQ+ group, citing the kingdom's criminalization of homosexuality.

The potential EA deal also raises concerns given the track record of private equity and leveraged buyouts. Because such acquisitions typically require the acquired company to shoulder the debt, they often lead to aggressive cost-cutting, resulting in layoffs, reduced services, or even closures.

While there is no guarantee that EA – whose franchises like EA Sports and The Sims generate enormous profits – would face the same outcome, the company's strategic goals could shift significantly under new ownership. Following reports of the buyout, EA's stock rose 15 percent.