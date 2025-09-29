The big picture: For Intel, fresh capital from Washington, SoftBank, and Nvidia has bolstered near-term stability. However, ongoing manufacturing delays, restructuring pressures, and softening consumer demand indicate that any deeper partnership with the world's leading chip foundry remains unlikely.

TSMC moved to quell speculation over potential investments in Intel, dismissing reports that the world's largest contract chipmaker was considering collaboration with its struggling US rival. The clarification followed a Wall Street Journal report suggesting Intel had approached TSMC about a possible joint venture or capital infusion, a claim the Taiwanese firm flatly denied.

TSMC issued a statement asserting it has "never entered discussions with any company on establishing a joint venture or transferring technology," echoing comments Chairman C.C. Wei has repeatedly made regarding Intel. Rumors of TSMC taking a stake in Intel have circulated for months, but the company has consistently shut down such speculation.

Despite TSMC's denials, the report had immediate market consequences. Its American depositary receipts fell 1.44 percent in US trading following the Journal story, reflecting investor unease that a partnership with Intel could alienate existing customers dependent on TSMC's foundry expertise. Analysts noted that cooperation with Intel might risk technology leaks or strengthen a direct competitor, potentially undermining TSMC's reputation as a neutral, pure-play foundry.

Intel's overtures to industry peers come after a series of financial setbacks and technology delays that have left the company scrambling for external support. In recent months, Intel has secured significant investment from multiple backers.

The US government exchanged $5.7 billion in remaining CHIPS and Science Act support for a 10 percent equity stake, Japan's SoftBank Group purchased $2 billion in shares, and Nvidia followed with a $5 billion investment aligned with an announcement of co-developed chips combining Intel's x86 CPUs with Nvidia graphics.

The fresh capital arrives as CEO Lip-Bu Tan pursues an aggressive restructuring to narrow Intel's focus and reverse years of manufacturing challenges. Intel has cut over 12,000 jobs – roughly one-fifth of its workforce – while spinning off its Network and Edge Group, a previously strategic but unprofitable division. Tan has emphasized cost reductions and targeted investments in core semiconductor technologies.

Even with these measures, Intel faces steep technical hurdles. Production yields on its 18A process node, designed to compete with TSMC's most advanced offerings, remain a challenge. Tan has warned that development of the 14A node and subsequent designs could be canceled unless Intel secures a major customer. The company now expects its foundry business to remain unprofitable until at least 2027, with break-even projections contingent on a potential 14A rollout – if it proceeds.

These challenges likely explain TSMC's reluctance to engage in Intel's turnaround. Partnering with a company that operates its own foundry could compromise TSMC's independence, heighten competitive risk, and complicate geopolitical considerations. The company is therefore seen as unlikely to pursue a tie-up unless clear strategic advantages emerge.