WTF?! Minecraft is a sandbox limited only by your imagination and creativity, a fact that is on full display in the latest YouTube video from creator sammyuri. Using Minecraft's vanilla redstone mechanics, the gamer somehow managed to create a functional small language model that runs within the game.

If you've seen previous examples of over-the-top engineering in Minecraft, then you're familiar with sammyuri's work. The latest project, dubbed CraftGPT, occupies a volume of 1,020 x 260 x 1,656 blocks (439 million) – so big that the distant horizons mod was needed to showcase everything in the video.

The small language model features 5,087,280 parameters and was trained in Python on the TinyChat dataset. While functional, sammyuri suggests tapering expectations as the model can often go off topic, produce responses that aren't grammatically correct, or simply spit out total garbage.

It's also slow – very slow. Using the Minecraft high performance redstone server to increase the tick rage by 40,000x, CraftGPT can generate a response in about two hours. Without increasing the tick rate, you'd be waiting around for upwards of 10 years for a response.

Those interested in taking CraftGPT out for a spin can grab all of the necessary files over on GitHub. Sammyuri recommends a machine with at least 32GB of memory, but ideally you'll want closer to 64GB. GitHub also has instructions on how to set everything up as well as some helpful tips to get the most out of the small language model.

Like other impossibly complex in-game creations, this is more about functionality than practicality. The working hard drive we featured here years ago, for example, is virtually useless at just 1KB of capacity but the fact that someone was able to figure out how to build it in the game is beyond impressive. Or how about the mod that lets you build a computer inside Minecraft that can play Doom and Minecraft?

