In a nutshell: Have you ever had the urge to play Minecraft while playing Minecraft? Now, such an unlikely scenario is possible, thanks to a mod that lets you build a computer in-game that can boot several working operating systems.

The feat is possible thanks to the VM Computers mod that comes from delta2force. It uses the open source VirtualBox to run operating systems, including Windows 95, Linux, and more.

The mod itself goes straight into your mods folder, and you’ll also have to grab VirtualBox 6.1 or newer. But the work doesn’t end there: you’ve still got to get your in-game PC. This involves crafting an ordering tablet and then waiting until a satellite passes over you, which happens five times per day.

Once you’ve created your virtual hard drive, imported the ISO files, and built your computer, it’s time for some Inception-like game-within-a-game fun; it’s possible to play a game of Minecraft within Minecraft.

As is the case with almost everything on the planet, the mod also lets you play Doom 1993 inside the best-selling game of all time, as demonstrated by redditor uDrunkMate.

We’ve already seen Windows 95 running via a desktop app, Nintendo 3DS, Apple Watch, Xbox One, and more, but it pales in comparison to Doom. The venerable fps was recently made to work on the Playdate, a retro-style handheld that uses a crank controller. It’s also been imported to a McDonald’s cash register, John McAfee’s “unhackable” crypto wallet, Apple’s touch bar, a Porsche 911, inkjet printers, a Commodore 64, ATMs, calculators, iPods, and, like Minecraft, on virtual console within the game itself.