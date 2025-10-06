In a nutshell: While they continue to battle in court, Google and the US government appear more than willing to collaborate when it comes to putting the "best" mobile devices in the hands of federal workers. Mountain View announced that its Pixel smartphones are now approved for deployment in federal agencies, supporting both cloud-based and on-device computing and AI capabilities.

Google recently confirmed that several devices in its Pixel lineup have been added to the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List. The list serves as a centralized database of products eligible for procurement across the DoD and other US federal agencies – and Google is clearly proud of this "significant milestone."

The company emphasized that Pixel smartphones are built to be "mission-ready," resilient devices designed for intelligence and security operations. According to a third-party report cited by Google, the Pixel 9 series received the highest security rating among its peers. The company also highlighted the seamless integration between Pixel devices and Google's broader cloud and software ecosystem.

Ironically, a federal court recently ruled that this same ecosystem constitutes an illegal monopoly over search and online advertising. Still, the DoD's APL operates under a different mandate. Federal agencies require robust and secure technology to confront today's evolving threat landscape, and Google appears eager to underscore that the US government now officially trusts its Pixel devices for deployment.

Google also highlighted how the Pixel family is already making the difference in federal-related pilot programs. An unnamed agency, which is managing energy resources for the US Army in more than 500 global locations, is using the devices to fully digitalize its data capture process. This data, which is now being taken manually and stored in physical archives, will eventually fuel the agency's compliance and environmental efforts.

Earlier this year, Google also started to cooperate with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) on the TrackInspect prototype program. The AI-powered pilot employs Pixel smartphones to detect potential defects on subway tracks, and is already capable of identifying 92 percent of defect locations found by human inspectors.

Google now hopes the newly acquired status will let Pixel phones proliferate throughout US military operations. The devices can provide 5G mobile cellular connectivity, with high-speed and low latency communications. They are "essential" for reliable high-priority comms, Google said, though the APL database also includes devices from other manufacturers such as Samsung and Zebra.

While the DoDIN program was officially abandoned on September 30, approved devices will continue to be part of the procurement effort by federal authorities for some time. The DoD will eventually switch to a new program, and Google will likely part of the lot in any case.