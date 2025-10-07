Something to look forward to: The original Unreal was considered a technical landmark upon its release in 1998, popularizing the graphics engine that shares its name and powers many of today's most successful titles. Although the critically acclaimed first person shooter helped put Epic Games on the map, the company has effectively abandoned it, leaving fans to take matters into their own hands, as they often do with PC games.

Modder Krull0r recently released a new trailer for a free remaster of the original Unreal that he and a small group of fans are developing. The project aims to refresh the 1998 hit's environments and rebalance its difficulty while remaining faithful to the original spirit.

The developers have not announced a release date for Unreal Redux, but the latest trailer indicates that they have rebuilt the game's levels. The mod's website confirms that the project will expand interactivity, add new environmental details, let players loot supplies from enemies, remix enemy spawn locations, merge smaller maps into larger areas, and more.

Although Unreal Redux still runs on the original version of the Unreal engine, it will require at least an Nvidia GTX 970.

My last words when I left Epic were "Please remaster the original Unreal" and, well, the fans are doing it.



Looks SO COOL. Time for a new generation to learn that Unreal isn't just an engine. Worked my butt off on this game.https://t.co/kMFFFy77q2 – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) October 5, 2025

Many classic first person shooters have been remastered in recent years, including Doom, Quake, and System Shock, making them accessible on modern platforms. A remaster of the original Deus Ex is scheduled to launch in February.

Unreal and Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski requested a remake of the original Unreal when he left Epic Games in 2012, but the company has remained silent on the matter. Nightdive Studios, the developer behind many recent FPS remasters, also approached Epic about the idea, without success.

The franchise has not received a new installment since 2007's Unreal Tournament 3, and Epic canceled a planned reboot in 2018. The company also delisted the series from digital storefronts in 2022.

However, Epic granted official permission last year to distribute Unreal and Unreal Tournament disk images on the Internet Archive. The fan site OldUnreal now hosts installers that automatically download these images and apply fan patches for quick setup.

For players who want to push the 1998 classic's visuals even further, modder mmdanggg2 maintains a renderer that adds path tracing to Unreal Engine games such as Unreal, Unreal Tournament, Deus Ex, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the early Harry Potter titles.