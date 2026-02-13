Unreal Tournament 2004 (often abbreviated UT2004 or UT2K4) is a landmark first-person arena shooter and one of the most influential competitive multiplayer games of its era. Originally released in 2004 by Epic Games and Digital Extremes, UT2004 expanded the Unreal Tournament formula with vehicles, large-scale maps, new game modes, relentless action, and deep modding support.

It's back! The classic UT2004 is being revived by the fan community project OldUnreal with permission from Epic Games. The team is building a modern installer that will automatically download the original game image, install UT2004, and apply community patches for compatibility, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements – all free of charge.

This revival effort will support:

Modern Windows (Vista and newer)

macOS 10.9+ (Intel & Apple Silicon)

Linux x86-64 & AArch64 (including Raspberry Pi and Steam Deck)

Multiplayer support and mod compatibility

Full 64-bit support

Widescreen fixes

An updated in-game server browser with lots of quality-of-life improvements

New renderers!

Is this legal to download for free?

Yes, Epic Games has given permission to the OldUnreal community project to provide a downloader/installer that fetches the original game data and applies patches, meaning you can legally obtain and run UT2004 without purchasing a new copy.

Will this work on modern Windows, macOS, and Linux?

Eventually, yes. Modern patches aim to support Windows Vista and later, macOS 10.9 and newer (Intel & Apple Silicon), and Linux x86-64/AArch64, including running servers on devices like Raspberry Pi. Expect modern OS support, bug fixes, quality-of-life tweaks, updated libraries (SDL3 on Linux/macOS), better fullscreen/D3D9 support on Windows, and ongoing patch releases.

Can I play online with friends?

Yes, the multiplayer framework remains intact, and OldUnreal plans to support compatibility with unpatched and patched servers alike.

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