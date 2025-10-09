Don't Look Up: Drones from unknown locations have recently become a common sight in parts of Europe. Germany, the continent's largest economy by nominal GDP, is attempting to curb this alarming trend by granting law enforcement agencies the authority to quickly shoot down the drones.

The German government is working on a law to empower police to act against drones with unknown operators. Lawmakers have agreed on a new draft that would authorize police to shoot down and neutralize "rogue" drones deemed an immediate threat.

The law must now pass through the federal parliament for final approval. Observers expect the process to proceed smoothly, as rogue drones have become a recurring problem in Germany and other major European countries.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that drone-related incidents pose a threat to public safety, which is why the government is moving to grant more proactive powers to the police. The Chancellor hopes that, once the law is approved, federal agencies will be able to detect, intercept, and neutralize drones more effectively.

The most recent incident involving rogue drones occurred at Munich Airport last week, when air traffic control temporarily halted flights after detecting the foreign objects. In total, the drones disrupted 17 flights and affected the travel plans of nearly 3,000 passengers.

Chancellor Merz stated that the increasingly frequent rogue drone incidents are part of Vladimir Putin's "hybrid war" against key European nations. Authorities in Poland and Denmark share this concern, having detected unknown drones over the past few months.

The rogue drone issue is becoming a major concern for European powers, which is why Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior, Alexander Dobrindt, is seeking cooperation with Ukraine and Israel, countries with significant expertise in both offensive and defensive drone technology.

Dobrindt explained that the new law is intended to establish clearer rules on which agency should respond to a drone incident under specific conditions. While police would be authorized to quickly neutralize smaller drones flying at tree level, military forces would remain responsible for targeting larger, potentially more dangerous units.

According to data from Germany's Aviation Security Authority (Luftfahrt-Bundesamt), the country experienced 172 air traffic disruptions related to rogue drones this year alone (through the end of September), compared with 129 in 2024 and 121 in 2023 during the same nine-month periods.