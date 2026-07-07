The big picture: Quantum Systems Group is a German outfit focused on developing advanced technologies for unmanned vehicles. The company is now "officially" pursuing the world record for the fastest drone ever built, with internal tests already confirming that its new aircraft is capable of achieving impressive speeds.

Quantum Systems has built a UAV capable of reaching speeds of up to 699 km/h in "straight and level flight" and is now seeking official recognition for the achievement. The German drone maker recently announced that its Apex Recordhunter drone reached an "unofficial" world record during internal testing conducted on June 26.

The Apex Recordhunter was developed by N3XT, one of Quantum's internal teams. Quantum Senior Prototyping Engineer Robert Gardemin described the project as a complex engineering effort that took more than a year and involved several setbacks before reaching the unprecedented 699 km/h milestone.

The feat serves as a technology demonstrator showcasing what Quantum's platform can achieve, and the company plans to apply the innovations developed for the UAV to future programs. Quantum will now seek official certification for the speed record, although the team appears confident that the result will be validated. Meanwhile, N3XT is already working on new UAV prototypes designed to push performance even further.

Furthermore, another Quantum team, named "WIY Drones," is attempting to set two additional records on Ukrainian soil.

After Russia's invasion in 2022, the Eastern European country became a major testing ground for advanced drone programs and related technologies. WIY Drones is targeting the "STRILA Interceptor" and "SPYS" records, which represent the highest speed achieved by a remote-controlled FPV drone carrying a 0.5 kg payload and the highest speed achieved by an anti-aircraft FPV interceptor UAV, respectively.

Quantum Systems Group said its engineering capabilities and technological breakthroughs will support both civilian and military applications. The development work carried out by WIY Drones highlights the German company's growing focus on defense products, which are expected to play an increasingly important role in Germany's technology and industrial sectors.

Quantum designs its drones as interoperable aerial platforms built around modular hardware, software, and artificial intelligence capabilities. The company's software backbone, Mosaic UXS, is a mission-control system designed to enable AI-powered management of unmanned assets on the battlefield. Potential users of Mosaic UXS, Apex Recordhunter, and other Quantum products include European organizations, NATO, and other allied markets.