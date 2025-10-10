Highly anticipated: Most of us have become accustomed to multiplayer games launching, only to break the servers. Remember Diablo 4's mess of a launch? Long queues and server crashes are the new normal. Today, Battlefield 6 developers said, "Not on our watch," while breaking rival CoD's long-standing concurrent player record.

Battlefield 6 just launched this morning and flooded servers almost immediately. Hundreds of thousands of players faced difficulties logging in, until EA and Battlefield Studios activated a dedicated queue to manage the extreme demand.

"Battlefield 6 launches today at 15:00 UTC and we anticipate many of you to login at the same time during this initial moment," Battlefield developers announced via X. "To help ensure a smooth and stable login experience for everyone, we're adding a queue system during this and other peak moments. Thanks for your patience as we launch Battlefield 6!"

Less than an hour after launch, Battlefield 6 recorded 606,000 concurrent players on Steam. Within a few more hours, that number climbed to 747,440, making it the second most-played game on Valve's platform behind only Counter-Strike 2. The milestone also places Battlefield 6 among the top 15 most-played games ever on Steam, surpassing Apex Legends and even topping the Call of Duty app's peak concurrent count of 491,670. As of this posting, the count has only slightly dipped to 691,379. This number is likely to climb over the weekend as players log in during their off time.

The August open beta had already hinted at strong interest, with a peak reaching over 500,000 concurrent players. The launch numbers suggest the franchise is reaching new heights in popularity on PC, though the total player count across consoles remains unknown. Sony and Microsoft do not release these numbers publicly.

Queues remain active but have reportedly been relatively short, with Steam users advised to restart their client if the "Play" button does not appear immediately. Battlefield developers emphasized that the system is designed to keep the launch smooth while letting in as many players as possible.

Portal mode, Battlefield 6's map-creation and remix platform, is already attracting attention from the community. Within hours, a player recreated the classic Call of Duty 4 map "Shipment," complete with chaotic, close-quarters combat. Fans can search for the map in Portal's community tab to play on the fan-made version. The creator, Matavatar, has teased more maps in development, including other Call of Duty classics and imaginative scenarios bridging franchises.

The queues, record-breaking player numbers, and early fan creativity demonstrate the strong reception Battlefield 6 has received. Publisher EA and Battlefield Studios appear to have successfully balanced high demand with server stability--something which is far too often a complete fiasco.