Highly anticipated: Marvel has released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, bringing together nearly every corner of its cinematic universe for what may be the studio's biggest test since Endgame. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom, facing a lineup that includes the Avengers, the New Avengers from Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, Wakanda's heroes, and characters from Fox's original X-Men films.

The trailer is packed with reunions and dramatic entrances. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are back as Professor X and Magneto, James Marsden's Cyclops finally gets to cause some large-scale destruction, and Channing Tatum returns as Gambit. Thor delivers an ominous warning about an enemy unlike anything the heroes have faced before.

The biggest crowd-pleasing moment is saved for Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, who appears at the end of the trailer and once again takes possession of Mjölnir. It is an unmistakable callback to one of Avengers: Endgame's most celebrated scenes.

Marvel clearly knows which buttons it is pressing.

But Doomsday is arriving in a very different theatrical landscape from the one that greeted the original Avengers movies. Superhero films no longer automatically dominate the calendar, and recognizable franchises are no longer guaranteed to become cultural events.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first theatrical Star Wars release in seven years, earned approximately $342 million worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing live-action entry in the franchise. Supergirl has fared even worse. Neither disappeared entirely, but both struggled to generate the urgency their brands would have commanded a decade ago.

Audiences have not stopped going to theaters. They have simply become more selective about what qualifies as an event.

Toy Story 5 has already approached $1 billion worldwide, while Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opened to an enormous $264 million globally this weekend. The R-rated, three-hour adaptation also produced record IMAX business, demonstrating that audiences will still turn out for scale, spectacle, and a filmmaker they trust.

Dune: Part Three will open directly against Doomsday on December 18

The rest of 2026 is equally crowded. Tom Holland returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, while Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three will open directly against Doomsday on December 18. Marvel is not merely competing with other superhero films. It is competing against some of the year's biggest directors and franchises.

The first Avengers felt like a payoff to a relatively simple four-year experiment involving a handful of interconnected films. It earned more than $1.5 billion worldwide and helped turn the MCU into Hollywood's dominant franchise. Doomsday, by comparison, must conclude years of multiverse stories spread across movies, streaming series, abandoned plotlines, alternate universes, and characters inherited from several studios.

Marvel's solution appears to be maximum familiarity. The Russo brothers are back behind the camera. Downey has returned as the villain. Evans is holding Thor's hammer again. The Fantastic Four are meeting the Avengers, and the original X-Men are finally crossing into the MCU.

That could make Doomsday the rare superhero film that still feels essential. It could also leave the movie looking like an expensive reunion most won't care about. The trailer does its job, though. It establishes Doctor Doom as a genuine threat, delivers several long-awaited crossovers, and avoids getting buried in multiverse explanations.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.