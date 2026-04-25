The takeaway: With movies based on video games achieving unprecedented success in recent years, writers, directors, and studios are racing to adapt the industry's biggest franchises. EA's Battlefield series recently saw the largest launch in its more than two decade history, so talk of a film adaptation comes as no surprise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Christopher McQuarrie and collaborators pitched a feature film adaptation of EA's Battlefield series to studios and streaming services this week. McQuarrie is expected to write, direct, and produce the project, while Oscar-winning actor Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) is reportedly in talks to produce and star.

It remains unclear what a Battlefield film would focus on, as the franchise spans multiple time periods and storylines, with a primary emphasis on multiplayer. However, McQuarrie appears to be a strong fit, having written, directed, and produced several recent installments in the Mission: Impossible film series. He also co-wrote and produced the screenplay for the successful military drama Top Gun: Maverick.

Sony, Apple, and other studios are expected to bid for Battlefield. However, because the current plan prioritizes a theatrical release, Netflix is considered a less likely contender for the rights.

Now may be an ideal time to pursue an adaptation of the first-person shooter franchise. The latest major entry, Battlefield 6, sold 7 million copies in its first three days – a franchise record – and went on to become 2025's top-selling game in the US, surpassing its rival, Call of Duty. Plans for a Call of Duty film from Paramount Pictures and Activision also surfaced late last year.

Movies based on video games – once known for frequent box office failures – have experienced a resurgence in recent years. A live-action Minecraft film and two animated Super Mario Bros. movies found commercial success despite lukewarm critical reception, and a second Minecraft film is slated for release next year. A film adaptation of the indie game Exit 8 also proved successful, earning a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – the highest ever for a video game adaptation.

Meanwhile, recent trailers have teased upcoming films based on two of the biggest fighting game franchises: Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. Mortal Kombat II is set to hit theaters on May 8, while Street Fighter is scheduled for release on October 16. Looking further ahead, Sony has revived its long-delayed plans to produce a live-action Metal Gear Solid film.