Bottom line: While the new screensaver model is optional and can be disabled, it highlights how legacy pay-TV providers are relying on advertising to drive fresh revenue. With the integration of Glance's AI platform, DirecTV joins a wider industry move to merge media consumption with data-driven commerce on connected screens.

DirecTV is preparing to bring a new form of advertising directly to television screens. Starting in early 2026, the company's Gemini and Gemini Air streaming devices will begin displaying AI-generated screensavers powered by Glance, a consumer technology company best known for embedding smart advertising feeds onto smartphones and, increasingly, connected TVs.

The Gemini Air – an Android TV-based USB dongle developed by Humax – lets subscribers stream DirecTV's programming lineup and access apps such as Netflix, Max, and Prime Video without a satellite connection. It runs Android TV 11 and includes 4GB of memory, a Broadcom BCM72181 quad-core processor, and support for 4K HDR video through HDMI 2.1. The compact device also integrates Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Dolby Vision support, operating on Wi-Fi 5 for wireless connectivity.

Under the new partnership, idle screens on Gemini devices will serve as digital displays for interactive AI experiences. When a DirecTV-connected television remains inactive for about ten minutes, the screensaver will shift from static Google wallpapers to dynamic Glance AI content. Viewers will be able to scan a QR code on screen to create an AI-generated avatar of themselves. Once uploaded via Glance's mobile app, users can personalize that avatar and explore product recommendations based on the on-screen imagery.

Each AI scene is designed to feature shoppable content, such as clothing or furniture similar to what appears in the generated visuals. Rajat Wanchoo, Glance's group VP of commercial partnerships, told The Verge that Glance's algorithms can match these visuals with over one trillion product listings (SKUs) from affiliated retailers. Purchases, however, are finalized through a separate mobile device. Alongside the shoppable ads, Glance said the idle screens will also display real-time information such as weather conditions and sports scores.

The AI interface is powered by a collaboration with Google and runs directly on-device, allowing content to update without additional hardware. In addition to individual avatars, users will be able to generate 30-second AI-generated clips or participate in interactive moments that integrate branded elements. Glance has described this as an evolution of its lock-screen advertising model – one it previously deployed on Samsung Galaxy phones – into the television ecosystem.

For DirecTV, the rollout underscores a shift toward advertising as a pillar of its business. The company has lost millions of subscribers over the past decade, falling from more than 20 million in 2015 to an estimated 11 million by late 2024.