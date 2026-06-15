Connecting the dots: Fox has agreed to acquire Roku in an all-cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $22 billion including debt. This is the largest acquisition in the Murdoch-controlled company's history and a bet that owning the pipes matters as much as owning the content that flows through them.

Under the terms announced Monday morning, Fox Corporation will pay $160 per share, split as $96 in cash and the remainder in Fox Class A common stock. Upon closing, existing Fox shareholders would own roughly 73% of the combined company, with Roku shareholders holding about 27%. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

But what is Fox really buying?

Roku isn't just a dongle company. Roku is the dominant Connected TV operating system and number one TV streaming platform in the US, Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed, including more than half of all US broadband homes. That first-party data and household-level reach is the crown jewel here, not the hardware.

Fox has spent years building a live content empire: the NFL, MLB, Nascar, Big Ten football, the FIFA World Cup, Fox News, and Fox Business. What it hasn't had is a direct distribution channel at scale. Tubi, which Fox acquired in 2020 for $440 million, gave it a foothold in VOD streaming, but Roku gives it the operating system on which most of that viewing already happens.

The relationship between the two companies runs deeper than it might appear. Fox originally invested in Roku back in 2013, holding a 5% stake for years before selling it to help fund the Tubi acquisition. Monday's deal is, in some ways, a reunion... and a much more expensive one.

The combined company, Fox says, will become the third-largest player in US television by share of viewing. And yet the reaction from public markets was not positive. Fox's stock fell roughly 15% on Monday, reflecting both the size of the debt load being taken on and Wall Street skepticism about whether a traditional media company should be spending $22 billion on a "Connected TV" company. Perhaps more telling: Roku shares were also trading in negative territory by midday.

The Fox offer represents a ~33% premium to where Roku closed the Thursday before Reuters first reported the company was exploring a sale.

The deal arrives amid relentless consolidation across the media landscape. Paramount was acquired by Skydance Media in 2025, and just last week the US DoJ greenlit Paramount Skydance's proposed acquisition of WB Discovery. The logic across all of these deals is similar: scale or die.

Nielsen data from March 2026 shows streaming now accounts for roughly 48% of US TV viewing, compared to about 20% for broadcast and 21% for cable. YouTube leads streaming at 13% of total TV time, followed by Netflix at 8%. The Roku Channel itself accounted for 3%, a modest number, but one attached to a platform through which a much larger portion of all streaming viewing flows.

Fox was notably late to paid streaming. NBC launched Peacock in 2020. CBS launched what became Paramount+ back in 2014. Fox didn't launch its own paid service, Fox One, until 2025. The Roku deal is, in part, an attempt to leapfrog the subscription streaming arms race entirely by owning the distribution layer instead.