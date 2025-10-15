Bottom line: Apple's new M5 chip marks a major step forward in performance and AI for the Mac, iPad, and Vision Pro. Built on third-gen 3nm tech, the M5 pairs a next-gen GPU with a Neural Accelerator. It also packs a faster CPU, an enhanced Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth, delivering significant gains for professional workflows and on-device AI.

Apple officially unveiled its next-gen M5 processor this week, promising substantial gains in performance over previous generations. The M5 GPU now includes Neural Accelerators across all 10 cores, delivering up to 3.5x faster AI performance than the M4 and roughly 6x faster than the original M1. Those are big numbers with a technical direction that is clear: Apple is betting heavily on AI performance as the next frontier for its silicon.

The 16-core Neural Engine has also been tuned for higher throughput, enabling faster large language model processing, image generation, and spatial computing. Apple says this makes on-device AI more efficient and responsive, though it's unclear how much of that translates into tangible user benefit outside specialized workflows.

Johny Srouji, Apple's senior VP of Hardware Technologies, framed the M5 as a major AI inflection point for Apple silicon. "M5 ushers in the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon," said Srouji.

"With the introduction of Neural Accelerators in the GPU, M5 delivers a huge boost to AI workloads. Combined with a big increase in graphics performance, the world's fastest CPU core, a faster Neural Engine, and even higher unified memory bandwidth, M5 brings far more performance and capabilities to MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro."

Underneath the marketing, the core architecture follows a familiar pattern: a mix of high-performance and efficiency cores, now delivering up to 20 percent faster multithreaded performance over the M4. Unified memory bandwidth has been bumped to 153GB/s – an important jump that should help with large AI models, 3D workloads, and complex simulations.

On the Vision Pro, Apple says the M5 will improve rendering performance and reduce latency for spatial experiences, while powering AI-driven tasks like Persona creation and spatial photo transformations.

For Mac and iPad users, the benefits are more predictable: faster video editing, 3D rendering, and code compilation, plus better performance in AI-heavy apps for image generation and transcription. Developers can still rely on Core ML, Metal Performance Shaders, and Apple's Foundation Models framework to tap into those capabilities.

Apple is emphasizing power efficiency alongside performance. The M5 promises longer battery life across all devices, even with heavier AI loads, a balancing act Apple's silicon has historically handled well.

The new MacBook starts at $1,999 for the base model, while the 11-inch iPad Pro begins at $999, and the 13-inch model at $1,299. Apple Vision Pro with M5 starts at a hefty $3,499. Pre-orders are open now, with deliveries starting October 22.