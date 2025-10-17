What just happened? A teenage girl is suing the maker of a "clothes removal" tool after it was used by a classmate to create at least one fake nude of her when she was 14. The lawsuit, which also names Telegram as a defendant, is the latest in a series of legal actions taken against the makers of undressing websites and apps.

The now 17-year-old from New Jersey was one of several girls at Westfield High School who discovered a student had used photos from their social media accounts to create AI-generated nude images two years ago. Some male classmates shared the fakes in group chats, writes The Wall Street Journal.

Now, a Yale Law School professor, his students, and a trial attorney have filed a lawsuit on behalf of the teen against AI/Robotics Venture Strategy3, developer of ClothOff – the web tool allegedly used to create the images.

Also named as a "nominal defendant" in the lawsuit is Telegram; ClothOff could be accessed on the messaging app via bots.

AI/Robotics Venture Strategy3 is based in the British Virgin Islands and is believed to be operated by residents of Belarus.

The plaintiff says that the creation of these images constitute CSAM, but the developer claims processing images of minors is impossible and attempting to do so will lead to an account ban. The developer also says it does not save any data.

The plaintiff has requested that a judge order AI/Robotics Venture Strategy3 to delete and destroy all nude images it possesses of adults and children who didn't provide consent, to refrain from using the images to train its AI models, and to remove both the website and the ClothOff tool.

In 2024, The Guardian carried out an investigation into ClothOff, which at the time had more than 4 million visitors per month. The publication reported that the app had been used to generate nude images of children around the world.

A Telegram spokesperson said clothes-removing tools and non-consensual pornography are a violation of its terms of service and removed when discovered. ClothOff has now been removed from the platform.

The teen boy who created the fake nudes isn't named in the suit but is being sued separately by the plaintiff. It's alleged that he used an image of the girl in a swimsuit to create the nude. The girl says she lives in "constant fear" that the faked image of her is on the internet, and that images of her and her classmates are being used to train ClothOff's AI to improve its image-generation capabilities.

The problem of using AI to create nude images of people without their consent goes back to before the generative AI revolution. A deepfake bot on Telegram was found to have made over 100,000 faked naked photos of women based on social media images in 2020.

90% of online traffic to a nudify app originates from Meta advertising. It's incredibly problematic and creates new victims of deepfake intimate imagery.



I just told Mark Zuckerberg: it's time to step up. – Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 11, 2025

In 2024, 16 undressing websites were sued by San Francisco Attorney's office. More recently, Meta sued the maker of the Crush AI nudify app in June after 8,000 ads appeared on its platforms in just two weeks.