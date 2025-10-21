Bottom line: Zotac has been a leader in the small form factor PC market for over a decade. Its latest creation, the Magnus EN275060TC, is aimed at gamers seeking powerful performance in a compact, pint-sized package. It's pricey, but should punch above its weight class when it comes to gaming.

Zotac's new SFF PC features an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 255HX paired with up to 96 GB of DDR5-6400. Two M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD slots accommodate primary and secondary local storage needs, but it's the graphics setup that's the real head-turner here.

Inside is a desktop-class GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU with 16 GB of GDDR7 memory, making the machine the world's smallest PC with a desktop GeForce RTX 50 series GPU – or so says Zotac. Considering we're dealing with a 2.65L chassis that's only 2.45 inches tall, that's quite the achievement.

Other amenities include dual 2.5Gbit LAN, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USH-II SDXC card reader, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. The system can accommodate up to four displays at once (three DisplayPort 2.1b ports, one HDMI 2.1b port), and ships wall-mount ready. Overall, Zotac says the system can generate up to 792 AI TOPs.

The Zotac Magnus EN275060TC is offered in two configurations. A model with Windows 11 Home pre-installed includes 16 GB of memory and a 1 TB SSD. A barebones kit ships with no storage, memory, or operating system, freeing up the buyer to install their own. The PC maker hasn't yet shared international availability or pricing, but one listing on a European retailer has the barebones model priced at € 1,704.09, or around $1,980.

That's a bit on the expensive side, but such is often the case when dealing with SFF systems. Do note that alternatives exist with different hardware configurations. For example, Asus has a new ROG NUC 9 Mini with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor but it is limited to an RTX 5070 laptop GPU.