Why it matters: Companies seldom give outsiders a peek inside their facilities – company secrets, yo! As one of the world's biggest chipmakers, with technologies years ahead of its closest rival, TSMC opened the doors to its Fab 21 Phase 1 plant, offering the public a rare look at its silicon magic. Watching the machines do their thing is mesmerizing.

Taiwan Semiconductor has released a rare flyby video of its Fab 21 facility in Phoenix, Arizona, offering an unprecedented look inside one of the world's most advanced semiconductor facilities. The footage highlights the sprawling cleanroom, the automated transport system, and the cutting-edge lithography machines that power the production of next-generation chips. The release comes as TSMC continues its $165 billion expansion in the US, a move aimed at bolstering domestic supply chains for high-performance computing and AI technologies.

I like how $TSM posted a video about its new Arizona Fab, where they explain how chips are made using EUV equipment from $ASML, and they even include small clips provided by $ASML.



"to be able to do this is incredibly difficult. We are using extreme ultraviolet technologies... pic.twitter.com/0iUqR13Z8J – Bourbon Capital (@BourbonCap) September 7, 2025

One of the most striking features in the video is the "Silver Highway," an overhead rail system that transports FOUPs (front-opening unified pods) – specialized containers holding 12-inch silicon wafers – through the facility with precision and speed. The system ensures smooth material flow while maintaining the strict contamination controls required in semiconductor manufacturing. Alongside this, viewers get a close-up of ASML's Twinscan NXE:3600D extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which etch features as small as 13 nanometers on silicon wafers – transistors that are 10,000 to 20,000 times smaller than a human hair.

Fab 21 currently operates using TSMC's 4nm- and 5nm-class N4 and N5 process nodes, technologies that power high-performance computing, AI accelerators, and other demanding applications. The video shows not just the machinery, but also the careful orchestration of the fab's operations, from automated wafer transport to the yellow-lit cleanrooms that protect sensitive photoresist layers during fabrication. It offers a rare glimpse of a facility that typically remains hidden from public view.

The TSMC expansion in Arizona is part of a broader effort to strengthen US semiconductor capabilities amid global supply chain tensions. The company's plan includes six fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities, and an R&D center. The Fab 21 video also coincides with TSMC and Nvidia celebrating the production of the first Blackwell chip wafer at the Arizona site, marking a milestone in onshoring advanced AI chip production.

Watching Fab 21 in action shows just how complex and precise modern chipmaking has become. Having a facility like this on American soil is a rare win – a foothold in a technology that's only going to matter more as the AI boom continues.