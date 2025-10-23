In context: As companies rush to integrate AI into their workflows, employees face an urgent need to upgrade their skills. Google aims to address this shortfall by offering an extensive collection of free online courses that users can complete remotely at their own pace.

Alphabet recently launched Google Skills, a digital learning platform aimed at building "essential" skills for the digital age. With much of Big Tech focused on monetizing generative AI services, the platform includes an extensive collection of AI-focused courses – but users can also choose from a wide variety of other topics.

Mountain View has offered self-directed educational content for more than two decades, which allows Google Skills to integrate material from existing platforms such as Cloud, DeepMind, Grow, Education, and others. The service features roughly 3,000 courses, labs, and credentials, accommodating users with varying skill levels and educational backgrounds.

In 2024 alone, students and professionals completed more than 26 million courses and certifications using Google's learning content, the company said. Google Skills now centralizes this material, offering users the opportunity to build practical, in-demand skills valued by employers in the technology sector.

Google Skills leans heavily on gamification, which studies show effectively boosts engagement. According to the company, 95 percent of learners enjoy gamified courses. Skills tracks progress and achievements, making it easy for users to share updates on social media. Personally, I fall in the five percent who dislike gamification, having abandoned Duolingo when its compulsory game-like features interfered with my attempts to learn French.

Google promotes Skills as a platform for learning generative AI and other artificial intelligence applications – skills that employers are increasingly demanding in tech positions. The platform also offers non-AI courses covering topics such as cybersecurity, Python programming, network infrastructure, and more.

Mountain View said its on-demand library of courses and labs is available to all Google users for free. However, advanced hands-on labs and all career certifications require a paid subscription. Additionally, educational institutions, governments, and NGOs can access free training through Google's Career Launchpad program.