In a nutshell: Bethesda as part of its Fallout Day festivities this week announced an anniversary edition of Fallout 4 scheduled to launch on most major platforms in just a couple of weeks. Furthermore, the company confirmed the game will be heading to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Fallout 4 touched down on November 10, 2015, and wasted little time in taking home hardware. The game won top honors at the 19th annual DICE Awards and Game of the Year at the Bafta awards a couple of months later. Not content to rest on their laurels, Bethesda released a slew of DLC that added even more content to an already solid game. Now, fans have the opportunity to own it all in one complete collection.

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition includes the base game, six official add-ons – Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the Workshop expansions – and more than 150 pieces of Creation Club content. Bethesda said the Creation Club content consists of fan favorites as well as previously unreleased items, but it does not end there. Through the new in-game Creations menu, gamers will have access to even more items from professional devs and enthusiasts alike.

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will be available digitally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC from November 10. Oddly enough, Bethesda did not mention pricing in their announcement so we'll reserve judgement on that aspect for now. The company's wording doesn't seem to indicate there will be a retail release, so physical collectors may be out of luck. We also don't know when exactly to expect the Switch 2 version, but hopefully it will be closer to the beginning of the year than the end.

If physical goods are your jam, you'll be happy to learn that Bethesda also announced a Fallout: New Vegas 15th anniversary bundle. Complete with an 8-inch Victor statue and a host of other goodies, the collection retails for $154.99 and is available to pre-order right now.