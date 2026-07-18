The takeaway: Unveiling a long-term roadmap is often seen as a damage-control strategy when a game or franchise is underperforming commercially. Many would likely describe the Fallout franchise's current position as healthy, with Fallout 76 continuing to receive frequent content updates and the TV series recently earning several Emmy nominations. However, announcing four new games with no confirmed release dates just weeks after significant layoffs could be viewed as a proof-of-life roadmap for the series.

Bethesda has confirmed that Fallout 5, remastered versions of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, and a new Fallout title from Obsidian Entertainment are in various stages of development. Further details remain scarce, and at least some of these projects are likely years away, but Microsoft and Bethesda are aiming to reassure fans that more Fallout content is on the way despite thousands of job losses across the Xbox division.

The remasters have been rumored for some time and are expected to follow a similar approach to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which enhanced the 2006 classic with Unreal Engine 5-powered visuals. Meanwhile, rumors about Obsidian's new Fallout project emerged earlier this month.

– Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 17, 2026

Chris Avellone, director of 2010's Fallout: New Vegas, which remains a fan favorite, is expected to helm the new project. In recent interviews with Bloomberg and Windows Central, Bethesda head Todd Howard said that his studio and Obsidian are collaborating on the game. The involvement of Fallout creator Tim Cain, who recently joined Obsidian, remains uncertain.

Howard also confirmed that Fallout 5 is in pre-production, but Bethesda is currently focused on The Elder Scrolls VI. The next Elder Scrolls entry is arguably the most anticipated game from any Microsoft-owned studio. The sequel to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – one of the best-selling role-playing games of all time – was announced eight years ago and likely remains several years away.

Although it has not reached the popularity of Fallout or Elder Scrolls, Starfield will continue receiving new content this year. Bethesda also hinted at plans for the Fallout franchise's 30th anniversary, which the company will celebrate in Washington, D.C., next year.

The announcements are among the first signs of new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma's plan to refocus Microsoft's gaming division around major franchises, including Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. Fans expressed concerns about the development of ongoing and future projects from Bethesda, Obsidian, and other Microsoft-owned studios after Sharma announced that the Redmond firm would eliminate 3,200 jobs this year.

While acknowledging the difficulties of losing employees, Howard noted that Bethesda has recovered from similar situations in the past. However, an anonymous developer involved with id Software's Doom franchise, another series Sharma aims to promote, warned that the significant loss of talent could hurt future projects.