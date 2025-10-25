WTF?! PC users rarely rely on optical media anymore, and when they do, it's usually through an external USB drive – particularly on laptops. Most notebook manufacturers phased out built-in disc trays years ago, but Fujitsu is keeping the technology alive with a new model that offers an optional Blu-ray drive.

Fujitsu's FMV Note A WA3-K3 laptop is now available in Japan, starting at ¥124,800 (approximately $800 USD). All configurations include an internal optical drive, while the top-tier model – priced about ¥10,000 ($70) higher – upgrades it to a Blu-ray drive.

While most movies and software have long gone digital in Western markets, optical media remains surprisingly resilient in Japan. The recent end of official Windows 10 support underscored this trend, revealing that many users still prefer physical discs for software installation and archiving.

Last week, shops in Akihabara reported running out of PC Blu-ray drives and even selling large numbers of DVD drives. Despite the multiple digital options for acquiring Windows 11, many Japanese users still chose to upgrade using physical discs.

The WA3-K3 appears tailored for these users. It remains unclear whether the laptop's drive supports 100GB BDXL discs or only standard Blu-rays, but Fujitsu markets the device as ideal for storage or movie playback.

To support streaming and Blu-ray viewing, the laptop ships with a media remote that includes a trackpad for easy PC navigation. Customers who prefer to use the Blu-ray player on a larger screen can also add an external 1080p monitor ranging from 21 to 27 inches.

Outside of its unique features, the WA3-K3 offers fairly standard – if slightly mature – system specifications. The 16-inch laptop includes a 1,920 x 1,200 WUXGA LCD panel and a full keyboard with 18.4mm key travel and approximately 2.5mm key pitch.

It features a webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition and a privacy shutter. Connectivity options include two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an SD card slot, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and an HDMI port of an unspecified version.

Processor configurations include Intel Raptor Lake-U Core i3, i5, and i7 chips with Iris Xe graphics, or AMD Ryzen 7 7000 APUs. While the WA3-K3 lacks a dedicated GPU, its iGPU performance is likely comparable to that of more affordable Windows handheld PCs. Storage options range from 256GB to 2TB, and memory can be configured between 8GB and 64GB.

Customers can also opt for a Microsoft 365 subscription, a standalone Office 2024 license, or an external keyboard.