WTF?! Microsoft released the final cumulative update for Windows 10 a few days ago, and some users are still deciding what to do next. The old operating system will likely continue working for years without issues, but in some parts of the world, users are considering upgrading their next-generation Windows 11 hardware with a… Blu-ray burner?

Just in time for the end of Windows 10 mainstream support, Akihabara stores are quickly running out of optical PC drives. Hardware retailers in the Tokyo district that never sleeps are experiencing what appears to be a rush to purchase new drives, with Microsoft's decision to abandon Windows 10 cited as a possible explanation for this unusual spike.

Some Akihabara stores are informing customers that Blu-ray drives are sold out and only DVD drives remain. Many users have opted for the regular DVD drives to upgrade to Windows 11, so stores expect these units to run out soon as well.

Microsoft's newer operating system is giving a noticeable boost to hardware and PC sales, as shipment estimates have already confirmed. However, the sudden rush to buy optical drives in this day and age is somewhat unexpected. One store representative noted that users mostly favor internal drives for performance reasons, but many modern PC case designs make this essentially impossible.

In fact, when I purchased my current gaming PC in 2020, I had to specifically choose a custom ATX case to retain the ability to use my growing collection of DVD and Blu-ray media. Furthermore, major brands such as Sony, LG, and Panasonic exited the optical media business long ago. Other Japanese companies have stepped in to continue serving the increasingly niche market.

Japan has always had a unique relationship with physical media, from optical to magnetic. Meanwhile, most Western studios and manufacturers now focus on streaming, cloud services, and digital downloads to keep their customers engaged, strapped for cash, and moderately satisfied with their media consumption.

Even so, the current surge in Blu-ray burner sales in Electric Town might have a simple explanation unrelated to Windows 11. Japan's cultural fixation on tangible products that can be easily shared or passed around, combined with deep discounts on optical drives, appears to be fueling a Blu-ray and DVD revival in Akihabara.