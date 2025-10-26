What just happened? Three of Europe's biggest aerospace providers are moving under one umbrella. The alliance marks the most significant EU space industry restructuring in more than two decades. It is a commercial response to SpaceX's growing dominance in the industry.

Europe's space industry is undergoing a major realignment as Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo merge their space operations into a single company headquartered in Toulouse. The long-discussed deal aims to create what executives describe as a unified European rival capable of matching the speed and efficiency of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The new company will employ about 25,000 people and generate roughly €6.5 billion in annual revenue. Ownership will be split among Airbus, holding 35 percent, and Leonardo and Thales, each with 32.5 percent. The merger consolidates satellite manufacturing, space systems engineering, and related services under one structure, following the model of MBDA, the European missile consortium formed in 2001.

"Europe has realised that its sovereignty and security depend on space," a Thales executive said Thursday.

Executives told the Financial Times that the move serves two goals: strengthening Europe's position in the commercial satellite market and safeguarding its autonomy in space technology. By consolidating operations, the companies expect to streamline production and innovation while cutting costs tied to overlapping research and procurement.

The companies project that efficiency measures could add "mid-triple-digit millions" of euros in operating income within five years. Savings will come from shared research and development budgets – estimated in the hundreds of millions of euros – along with greater bargaining power in sourcing components and eliminating redundant engineering work.

The companies do not plan job cuts, and each country will keep its current industrial footprint to preserve national sovereignty and political balance. Over time, they expect national sites to specialize further as new programs and technologies emerge.

The venture comes at a turning point for Europe's satellite industry. Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, jointly owned by Thales and Leonardo, have long dominated the market for large geostationary satellites. That segment has weakened sharply as the industry pivots toward constellations of smaller, lower-cost satellites in low Earth orbit. SpaceX's Starlink network has set new benchmarks for production speed and cost, leaving Europe's traditional manufacturers struggling to keep pace.

In response, Europe's major space firms have spent the past several years restructuring, cutting jobs, and consolidating production lines. The new venture formalizes a process that began in 2019, when the three companies first explored closer alignment.

Executives now argue that creating a single, independent structure will enable faster decision-making and more integrated product development cycles.

"We wanted to create a very functional company – a standalone company," a Thales executive said, referring to earlier governance models that proved cumbersome when management rotated among corporate parents.

Although the merged company will operate independently, it still requires regulatory approval. The partners expect to complete the transaction and launch operations by 2027.

The move may nonetheless encounter pushback from within Europe's space ecosystem. Sabine von der Recke, a board member of German space and technology group OHB, warned that the merger could reduce competition and concentrate contracts geographically. Thales and OHB have partnered on various European Space Agency programs, and von der Recke believes Thales would now align exclusively with Airbus.

Arianespace, Europe's leading heavy-lift launch provider, remains outside the merger for now. Still, Airbus executives acknowledged that further integration of the continent's fragmented space sector could eventually extend to launch capabilities, noting that the idea is under consideration.