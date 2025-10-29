The big picture: OpenAI has completed a sweeping overhaul of its ownership and governance structure, ending months of negotiations with Microsoft and securing a path to operate as a for-profit public benefit corporation while remaining under nonprofit oversight. The deal gives the Redmond firm a 27% stake valued at roughly $135 billion and establishes the financial terms of one of the most closely watched partnerships in the technology industry.

The new arrangement solidifies OpenAI's position as a profit-seeking enterprise, ending nearly a year of restructuring discussions that had drawn scrutiny from regulators and investors. Under the terms, Microsoft's access to OpenAI's technology, including any systems capable of achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), extends through 2032.

The software company will continue to receive 20% of OpenAI's revenue until an independent panel certifies that AGI has been achieved. That milestone, which remains hypothetical, marks one of the few conditions capable of altering Microsoft's stake in future profits.

Bret Taylor, OpenAI's chairman, said the agreement brings clarity to a complex hybrid structure that has at times strained investor confidence. "The nonprofit remains in control of the for-profit, and now has a direct path to major resources before AGI arrives," he said in a statement.

The reshaping of OpenAI's corporate model had been under review by the state attorneys general of Delaware and California. Both offices said this week they would not oppose the company's conversion to a for-profit structure, provided it commits to reinforcing nonprofit oversight and ethical safeguards.

The restructured entity, known as OpenAI Group Public Benefit Corporation, will continue to be governed by a nonprofit organization now renamed the OpenAI Foundation. The foundation will hold a 26% equity stake – estimated at around $130 billion at OpenAI's current $500 billion valuation – and retains a warrant to acquire additional shares if the company's value expands tenfold within fifteen years.

OpenAI said the foundation intends to use a portion of its equity for initiatives in public-interest technology, including programs that accelerate medical research and mitigate emerging AI risks, such as workforce disruption and biosecurity threats. "Our hope is for the OpenAI Foundation to be the biggest nonprofit ever," Chief Executive Sam Altman said during a livestreamed event announcing the deal. Altman will not receive personal equity in the new structure, according to the company.

Microsoft's role in OpenAI has been central to the partnership's evolution. Since its initial $13.75 billion investment, Microsoft has relied on OpenAI's models to power its Copilot suite of generative AI tools across its Office, Windows, and Azure products.

Under the revised agreement, Microsoft retains intellectual property rights for any AI products or models developed through 2032. This continuity, analysts said, removes a significant source of investor uncertainty. Anurag Rana of Bloomberg Intelligence described the extension of IP rights as "the most important aspect" of the renegotiated deal.

The new terms end Microsoft's exclusive right to host OpenAI's systems on its Azure cloud. OpenAI will be able to consider other providers, including Oracle, for additional cloud infrastructure while pledging another $250 billion in long-term commitments to Azure.

At the center of the lengthy talks was a dispute over how to define the arrival of artificial general intelligence. The new contract defers that determination to an external expert panel. Once AGI is verified, Microsoft's entitlement to OpenAI's revenue share will end, though its ownership stake will remain.

OpenAI's chief scientist, Jakub Pachocki, said during Tuesday's program that he believes AI systems capable of superintelligence could emerge within the next decade, with the company targeting autonomous research systems by 2028.

With regulators satisfied, Microsoft's stake finalized, and governance rules clarified, OpenAI's hybrid model – half nonprofit mission, half commercial engine – is now positioned to test how far artificial intelligence can scale under public benefit oversight.