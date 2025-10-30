WTF?! NZXT has spent the past year trying to build a legitimate subscription-based hardware business. But according to a recently filed federal lawsuit, the company has instead been running what prosecutors describe as a large-scale criminal fraud operation.

NZXT's controversial Flex program is finally headed to court. The Burns v. Fragile, Inc. lawsuit tasks federal prosecutors with investigating both the US-based manufacturer and its business partner, Fragile, after numerous user reports accused Flex of being a fraudulent operation designed to oversell an inferior service and substandard hardware components.

Filed in August in the Northern District of California, the lawsuit names three plaintiffs: Jacob Burns, Jonathan Moulton, and Steven Zou. The case falls under the RICO Act, with the plaintiffs accusing NZXT and Fragile of participating in a racketeering scheme.

Fragile's role is a key focus of the complaint. The company oversees much of the Flex program's infrastructure, including subscription and account management, billing, and hardware replacement. NZXT has publicly described Fragile as a "trusted partner" in the operation.

The lawsuit builds on months of growing controversy surrounding NZXT's Flex program. A video investigation by Gamers Nexus described the hardware subscription plan as predatory and "evil," alleging that it relied on bait-and-switch tactics to deceive customers. Subscribers were promised high-end components such as a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU but reportedly received inferior hardware – like an RTX 4080 – instead, without prior notice or price adjustments.

By late 2024, NZXT CEO and founder Johnny Hou attempted to ease public backlash, admitting that the company had "messed up" Flex. Hou referenced the program's marketing campaign, which suggested customers could eventually "own" their rented gaming PCs – something that, in practice, never happened.

The new lawsuit could complicate Hou's efforts to make amends with Flex customers. Originally created to combat organized crime, the RICO Act allows US authorities to pursue racketeering charges with severe penalties. Those found guilty can face fines of up to $25,000 and prison sentences of up to 20 years per count.

Flex was marketed as a cheaper alternative for accessing powerful, up-to-date PC hardware without heavy upfront costs. But user accounts suggest that promise was never fulfilled. The RICO lawsuit may now serve as the final nail in the coffin for the program.