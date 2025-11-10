Forward-looking: Transparent displays certainly aren't new. We've previously seen several real and prototype devices, including TVs and at least one laptop. But one company now claims to have built the world's first transparent monitor: The Phantom.

Visual Instruments' Phantom is a 24-inch monitor that differentiates itself from the competition by featuring adjustable transparency.

The company says this is the world's first transparent monitor. According to the product page's FAQ, it uses technology similar to the heads-up-display (HUDs) that pilots use in aircraft.

Unlike traditional monitors, the Phantom doesn't appear to rely on a fully transparent OLED or LCD panel to achieve its see-through effect. Instead, the image is produced by a hidden panel, housed in the base of the unit, and projected upward onto a specially coated piece of glass that sits at an angle in front of the user. This setup allows the glass to remain transparent while reflecting the displayed image directly toward the viewer, creating the illusion that the picture is floating in mid-air.

This hybrid approach means the Phantom isn't transparent in the literal pixel-by-pixel sense, but rather through controlled reflection and optical trickery.

The solution avoids the technical and brightness limitations of current transparent OLEDs, though trade-offs might be apparent in the contrast, color depth, and viewing angles.

The company says users can adjust the level of transparency – there are three different defaults – effectively changing how visible the background behind the screen appears. When transparency is set higher, more of the real-world environment shows through; when reduced all the way, the display acts like a regular monitor.

But is there really demand for a transparent monitor? Visual Instruments claims that it eases eye strain as users can look through the monitor at any time they want, focusing on objects at varying distances to reduce eye fatigue. How much of a difference it really makes to eye health remains to be seen, of course.

The remaining specs do sound impressive. The 4K 16:9 display can supposedly reach 5,000 nits with "Ultra HDR." There's also 100% coverage of the sRGB space and USB-C and HDMI ports.

Right now, only 10 Founders Edition Phantom monitors are being manufactured for early adopters. They're expected to ship in Q4 2025, when customers will be able to provide feedback that shapes the final product.

There's no official price as each "Founders Edition Phantom is individually configured to your preferences," though it is "generally comparable" to an Apple Studio Display, which starts at $1,599.