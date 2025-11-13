What just happened? Google has begun rolling out its Nano Banana image-editing model to Google Photos, marking the company's most extensive upgrade to its consumer-facing photo platform in years. The update introduces a suite of generative AI features for both Android and iOS users.

The introduction of Nano Banana into Google Photos allows users to modify images in ways that were previously the domain of desktop-class software. Nano Banana processes natural-language prompts via the updated Help me edit feature. Unlike earlier versions limited by more basic models, users can now issue commands such as "remove sunglasses from Riley," "make Engel smile," or "restyle this as a Renaissance painting."

The model handles a range of requests, including face completion, background manipulation, object placement, style transfer, and character modifications. For example, users can request photorealistic edits, such as turning a family photo into a mosaic or creating an illustrated scene from a storybook.

A core advance is the model's use of user face groups, essentially pre-labeled clusters of face data within a photo library. This approach supports instructions that reference specific individuals by name, eliminating the need for manual region selection. Google has emphasized that this process is automated and runs within the secure boundaries of its cloud-based editing environment.

The update includes a "Create with AI" section featuring pre-built templates based on common requests. These include options such as high-fashion portraits, professional headshots, and themed holiday cards. Each template effectively demonstrates what generative AI can do, inspiring users who may be unfamiliar with crafting effective prompts.

The new "Ask" button lets users interact directly with a photo by asking questions about its content, finding similar images in their library, or describing the edits they want. It offers suggested commands as a guide, making it easier to use AI for photo editing and discovery.

Nano Banana's conversational editing first launched on Pixel devices, but the latest update now makes it available on the iOS app as well. The "Help me edit" and AI template features are launching in the United States and India first, with broader geographic support in development. The "Ask" button, meanwhile, is immediately available in the US for both Android and iOS users. Google's AI-powered photo search – distinct from the new Ask button – has also been expanded to over 100 countries, with multilingual support.