The takeaway: European and Chinese executives are clashing over control of Nexperia's EU operations, a dispute that could have serious repercussions for the global automotive industry. If the parties fail to reach an agreement, existing inventory may last only a few weeks, putting production lines at risk.

According to industry insiders cited by the Financial Times, Europe's automotive sector could soon face a "devastating" shortage of critical semiconductors needed for vehicle production. At the heart of this emerging supply chain crisis is Nexperia, a semiconductor manufacturer owned by the Chinese company Wingtech Technology.

Nexperia operates major chip fabrication plants in the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, making it one of the world's largest semiconductor producers. Wingtech, its parent company, maintains close ties to the Chinese government. Recently, the Dutch government imposed sanctions on Wingtech due to alleged management issues under Chinese oversight.

In response, Beijing has moved to tighten control over Nexperia's European operations by restricting exports to its EU plants. Typically, the Dutch facility ships silicon wafers to Chinese factories for assembly, after which finished chips are sent back to European automakers and other global customers.

Beijing eventually lifted its export ban, but the Nexperia situation continues to worry European automakers. According to one industry executive, the current conditions are "very challenging," as the Dutch and Chinese operations of the company are no longer cooperating. While Nexperia's Chinese plant still has some wafers in stock, supplies are expected to run out soon.

"Our plea is that Nexperia China and Nexperia EU come together and actually start to resume normal operations because what's happening is just inexplicable and it is devastating for hundreds of industries," one carmaker executive stated.

Automakers are actively seeking alternative chip sources, as existing stocks could be depleted within weeks. Nexperia produces low-cost components used to control airbags, lighting, and other electronic systems in modern vehicles.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association called the lifting of export controls a positive step but warned that the issue is far from resolved. Volkswagen Group, a major contributor to Germany's economy and one of the world's largest carmakers, described the situation as "dynamic and uncertain."

The crisis began when Zhang Xuezheng, CEO of Nexperia Netherlands and a major Wingtech shareholder, was investigated by Dutch authorities for alleged management shortcomings. In response, Nexperia's Chinese branch stopped paying the EU operations and attempted to redirect customers and contractors to new bank accounts, providing false information without authorization from the Dutch company.