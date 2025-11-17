TL;DR: SilverStone has introduced a new entry in its retro-inspired PC case line. The FLP03 is a tower-style chassis designed for the micro ATX / mini ITX form factor, but with a decidedly 80s vibe that'll tug at your nostalgic heart strings.

SilverStone's latest debuted at the Expo 2025 show in Japan. It's constructed primarily of steel and plastic, and features three external 5.25-inch bays as well as a couple of 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch internal bays. SilverStone said the case can fit a CPU cooler up to 167mm tall without the expansion card retainer or 171mm with it, and a video card up to 412mm in length / 156mm in width.

Despite its retro look, the chassis can accommodate modern cooling peripherals including a 360mm radiator up top and a 120mm rad at the rear. If air cooling is more your thing, there's space for a 180mm front intake fan, three 120mm / two 140mm fans up top, and a 120mm in the rear. There is also room for up to five expansion cards which is plenty for a small form factor build. ATX power supplies are limited to 180mm long, we're told.

Front panel I/O ports include a USB Type-C port, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, an audio jack, and a microphone jack.

SilverStone introduced its first retro-themed case as an April Fools' joke in 2023. The gag went over so well that the case maker decided to put the design into production, and eventually introduced a second version earlier this year. Both are modeled after traditional beige box PCs that were popular in the 80s and first half of the 90s.

SilverStone just recently released the FLP02, so it was a total surprise to see the FLP03 on display at the expo. There's no firm launch date as of this hour but we're told to expect it to drop shortly after CES. With any luck, we'll get a more specific launch date and perhaps information on pricing in Las Vegas come early January.