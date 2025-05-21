What just happened? SilverStone struck a chord when it introduced a retro-inspired PC case on X as an April Fools' joke in 2023. The gag went over so well that the case maker decided to put the design into production, and now they're moving forward with another new retro offering.

The SilverStone FLP02 is a modern mid-tower styled after late 80s and early 90s beige boxes, and would be perfect for a sleeper build. Constructed of steel and plastic, the tower supports ATX, micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX boards alongside your standard ATX power supply.

Up front, you will find three 5.25-inch external drive bays complete with dummy floppy covers and a retro-themed front panel port with power, reset, and turbo buttons as well as a lock and a period-correct digital display. Notably, the turbo button controls an integrated fan controller while the key lock disables the power button. A flip-down stealth panel is used to hide modern connectors that would otherwise ruin the retro aesthetic.

The system can accommodate up to two 120mm fans up front, a single 120mm or 140mm fan in the rear, and three 120mm fans / two 140mm fans up top (which can also be used in conjunction with a radiator). The front fan grill is removable and if we had to guess, there could very well be dust filters in place. No word yet on how many fans the system will come with.

As for hardware, the case has a 7+2 expansion slot configuration and even comes with a bracket to provide additional support for long video cards.

SilverStone told Tom's Hardware that the FLP02 will go on sale in the US sometime in the third or fourth quarter priced at $220. That's a little on the steep side, but perhaps it has to do with supply and demand. The company said it has been overrun by demand for the original FLP01, adding that they fully intend to manufacture plenty of this new model to avoid a similar situation.

