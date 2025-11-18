What just happened? Enterprise data storage solutions provider 45Drives has announced an industrial data-destruction rack capable of securely wiping up to 60 drives simultaneously. Called the "Destroyinator," the system targets IT e-recyclers and data professionals who need fast, secure, and efficient large-scale data-wiping capabilities.

The Destroyinator supports multiple storage formats, including NVMe SSDs in M.2 and E1.S EDSFF form factors, 2.5-inch SATA drives, U.3 7 mm and 15 mm models, and SAS hard disks. Some form factors slot in directly, while others require a caddy or connection adapter.

The Destroyinator uses data-deletion technology from industrial disk-sanitation provider KillDisk and complies with international trade agreements, national security standards, modern cybersecurity guidelines, and IT management best practices. It meets the TAA, NDAA, DISA STIG, Section 508, ISO 9001, and CMMC 2.0 Level 2 security standards, along with HIPAA, NIST 800-88, and multiple US DoD directives that require strict control over sensitive data deletion.

Built from 16-gauge industrial steel, the Destroyinator runs Linux Mint and can reach concurrent wipe speeds of up to 64 GB per second. The system integrates with both Windows and Linux environments, making it suitable for mixed-OS data centers and recycling workflows.

45Drives designed the device for government agencies and large enterprises that need to destroy massive amounts of data quickly, securely, and efficiently. The company says the erased data is unrecoverable even with advanced forensic recovery techniques, and it provides automated, verifiable, audit-ready, tamper-proof certificates of erasure for every wiped drive.

The manufacturer claims the Destroyinator delivers significant cost savings for e-recyclers specializing in large-scale drive wiping. The company does not charge subscription fees or issue tokens for data deletion, marketing the device as a "zero cost-per-wipe" solution for industrial data erasure.

Many individuals, organizations, and government agencies with strict security requirements physically destroy hard drives and SSDs to prevent data recovery. 45Drives says its technology achieves the same results without adding to the growing e-waste problem, making it a potentially more eco-friendly option.

The Destroyinator comes in multiple configurations with 15, 30, 45, or 60 bays to suit organizations of different sizes and needs. All models include a one-year standard warranty covering parts, electronics, and workmanship, and support plug-and-play operation. Pricing is not publicly listed. 45Drives urges interested buyers to reach out for build advice and a quote.