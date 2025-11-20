TL;DR: Nvidia's third fiscal quarter, which ended on October 26, 2025, not only surpassed the company's previous sales records but further cemented its position at the center of the artificial intelligence hardware ecosystem. The Santa Clara-based chipmaker reported $57 billion in GAAP revenue, a 62 percent increase year-over-year and a 22 percent sequential rise from the previous quarter. Gross margins reached 73.4 percent, remaining within a narrow and stable range quarter-over-quarter despite ongoing supply constraints at the high end and intense competition for GPU capacity.

Nvidia's data center segment accounted for $51.2 billion, an extraordinary 66 percent increase year-over-year and a 25 percent sequential rise.

Compute hardware – specifically Nvidia's Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra platforms – was in such high demand among hyperscale cloud providers, large enterprise AI deployments, and sovereign AI initiatives that the company effectively ran out of inventory throughout the quarter.

Networking hardware contributed an additional $8.2 billion, a substantial increase from prior periods as the market continued shifting toward larger rack-scale AI systems and away from isolated server clusters.

CEO Jensen Huang described the overwhelming demand as a reflection of the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem. He characterized GPU acceleration for both training and inference as "compounding," and expressed strong confidence in the durability of the current growth trajectory.

Huang also addressed concerns about a potential "AI bubble." On the earnings call, he emphasized that Nvidia sees broad, diversified demand spanning cloud providers, industries, and global regions – not a speculative spike.

He rejected comparisons to past technology cycles, including the dot-com era, arguing that Nvidia is being propelled by three simultaneous platform shifts: the widespread adoption of accelerated computing, the transformation driven by generative AI, and the rapid emergence of agentic and physical AI applications. "There's been a lot of talk about an AI bubble. From our vantage point, we see something very different," Huang said.

Growth was not uniform across segments. Gaming GPUs generated $4.27 billion in revenue – a 30 percent year-over-year increase but slightly below the previous quarter. With consumer graphics demand peaking and inventories stabilizing ahead of the holiday season, the segment trailed Nvidia's strong performance elsewhere, though it still marked the company's second-best quarter on record for consumer GPUs.

Professional visualization products – including the DGX Spark AI workstation and Blackwell-based GPUs for industrial workloads – reached $760 million, setting new industry benchmarks for workstation compute in fields such as CAD, digital content creation, and AI-driven design.

Nvidia's acceleration since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT has been central to the AI market's explosive expansion. The company now holds a commanding lead in the global GPU market, and executives cited more than $500 billion in outstanding orders for the Blackwell and Rubin platforms.

Strategic corporate investments have also helped fuel Nvidia's growth. The company has repurchased its own shares and committed capital to AI firms that, in many cases, are also major customers – including OpenAI, CoreWeave, and Elon Musk's xAI. A growing number of partnerships – now including OpenAI competitor Anthropic – are integrating their generative AI platforms directly onto Nvidia hardware to deepen technical collaboration and accelerate workloads as AI applications diversify.

Despite the optimism, some institutional investors have raised concerns about potential overextension. Their worries focus on the possibility of a slowdown if supply chain constraints or energy limitations hinder data center construction – a significant risk given that roughly 90 percent of Nvidia's revenue now comes from data center demand, a dramatic shift from its gaming-focused origins.

Nvidia's guidance projects continued expansion, forecasting Q4 revenue of $65 billion, well above average analyst estimates. However, company leadership acknowledges that headline growth may begin to normalize, with annual revenue expansion expected to ease from recent triple-digit gains to roughly 64 percent in the next fiscal year.