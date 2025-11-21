What just happened? It seems that even Vladimir Putin isn't overly impressed with Russia's attempts to build an AI-powered humanoid robot. During what looked like a fairly awkward exchange in which one of the machines danced for the Russian president, Putin's expression varied from emotionless to mildly bemused.

The AI exhibition, shown on state television, was staged by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank.

"My name is Green. I am the first Russian humanoid robot with embedded artificial intelligence," the robot told Putin, who already looked like he didn't want to be there.

"This means that I am not just a programme on a screen, but a physical embodiment of technology," the robot added, showing a remarkable level of confidence, given what happened to the last AI robot Russia showed off.

Green then broke out some moves to the Russian-language folk-pop song The Sun Rose High. Putin bore the expression of a parent watching their young child perform the same YouTube dance for the thousandth time: a mix of a forced smirk and boredom.

The robot had also boasted to Putin about his 40+ motors and numerous sensors that allowed it to maintain balance and interact with people. It seems one of the president's bodyguards wasn't too convinced: he stood between the robot and the Russian leader afterwards to make sure it didn't get too close.

After the robot had finished its dance, Putin called it "very beautiful," thanked the robot, and scurried off.

Sberbank claims the robot will receive continual software updates, may eventually handle physical tasks, and will be trialed in select areas of its operations, writes Reuters.

Green's maker likely felt some nerves watching the performance. Earlier this month, Russia unveiled its first autonomous humanoid robot, AIdol, in Moscow. It waddled out on stage with the Rocky theme tune blasting, did a little wave, then fell flat on its face. One can only imagine Sberbank's punishment if Green had squashed Putin.

Russia unveiled its new humanoid robot, AIdol, in Moscow and it immediately collapsed pic.twitter.com/4ymFUaiYEg – Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) November 12, 2025

Putin appeared on the stage later at the event. He told the audience that Russia "must possess a whole range of its own technologies and products in the field of active artificial intelligence." With all the sanctions against the country, Russia is focusing on home-grown technology, but with little success.

Elsewhere at the event, Putin looked at one Sberbank's next-generation smart cash machines that use a camera to give customers a summary of their health. It uses 10 indicators to complete the process, including pulse and blood pressure, which for many people would likely be elevated when checking their bank accounts. Putin added that he'd recently had one of his regular health checks and everything was fine.