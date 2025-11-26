The trillion-dollar question: Is AI technology actually going to disrupt the job market in the US and elsewhere in the world? While the jury is still out, new speculative exercises are trying to answer this most important question of our digitally-entrapped society.

Teams from MIT and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have developed a novel way to simulate AI's potential impact on US jobs. The effort produced the Iceberg Index, a digital twin of the national labor market.

Researchers launched Project Iceberg earlier this year to simulate an AI-powered workforce alongside more than 151 million human workers. The "sandbox" exercise leverages ORNL's powerful supercomputer infrastructure, offering insights into AI technologies' potential to replace real-world jobs.

According to CNBC, MIT's study of the simulation shows that a theoretical AI workforce could already cover 11.7 percent of the US labor market. In terms of wages, the impact could reach as much as $1.2 trillion across the finance, healthcare, and professional services industries.

Project Iceberg evaluated 151 million US workers, considering their skills, tasks, and locations. The simulation mapped more than 32,000 professional skills across 923 occupations in 3,000 counties. Finally, researchers assessed the ability of AI agents to perform the same skills and professions.

The team admits that the Iceberg Index cannot predict precisely how the workplace will evolve. However, it collaborated with state authorities to run a proactive simulation of agentic AI's impact. Local governments provided labor data to feed the model, and MIT researchers outlined the reskilling workers will likely need in the near future.

The Iceberg Index can reportedly describe the replacement of human jobs in a specific county, down to individual census blocks. Furthermore, the project simulates the job market across all 50 US states, rather than focusing only on tech hubs in coastal regions, as traditional assessments have done.

North Carolina state Senator DeAndrea Salvador closely collaborated with MIT on Project Iceberg and claims the simulation can test various scenarios for AI in the workforce. Researchers hope the study can proactively inform policymakers about the investments needed for training programs or infrastructure plans before committing actual funds.

Currently, predictions about AI in the job market are about as reliable as the average chatbot interaction. Market data show that organizations have sometimes had to rehire former employees after attempting to replace them with AI. Meanwhile, a new bipartisan bill aims to require corporations to disclose which jobs are being replaced by AI.