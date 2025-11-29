The big picture: Nvidia is using its commanding market position to showcase how deeply an AI-driven company can embed automation into its own structure – right down to daily workflows. CEO Jensen Huang has sent a message to employees: at Nvidia, AI should not only power the world's data centers but also power the company itself.

Huang has reportedly told employees to use artificial intelligence tools for virtually every task possible, reinforcing the company's position as both a leader in AI hardware and one of its most aggressive internal adopters. According to an audio recording obtained by Business Insider, Huang's remarks came during an all-hands meeting following a quarter in which the company posted $57 billion in revenue – its strongest on record.

The meeting became notable for Huang's blunt response to reports that some Nvidia managers were discouraging employees from relying too much on AI. "Are you insane?" he said, according to the report. "I want every task that is possible to be automated with artificial intelligence to be automated with artificial intelligence."

Huang's comments reflected Nvidia's larger internal pivot toward making AI tools a standard part of its workflow. He reportedly urged engineers to continue using tools such as the AI-assisted coding platform Cursor – which the company's own developers rely on – and to keep refining them when tasks fall short of full automation.

The directive comes amid similar moves by other major technology firms. Microsoft and Meta have tied AI use to employee performance evaluations, while Google has instructed its engineering teams to incorporate its generative AI systems into coding work. Amazon has also explored deploying Cursor in response to employee demand, according to Business Insider.

These internal mandates mark a notable shift from AI as an optional productivity enhancer to a required professional tool. Across the technology sector, managers increasingly expect engineers to integrate automation and generative AI not just for speed, but also to ensure familiarity with the systems driving their companies' next-generation products.

Huang also addressed a recurring anxiety within the workforce: whether these same tools could eventually eliminate some roles. He expressed confidence that Nvidia's rapid expansion leaves little reason for worry.

The company grew from 29,600 employees at the end of fiscal 2024 to 36,000 a year later and continues to hire aggressively. Huang said Nvidia is "probably still about 10,000 short" of its staffing needs, citing expansion into new facilities in Taipei, Shanghai, and multiple US sites.

"I promise you, you will have work to do," Huang told employees.