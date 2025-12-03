What just happened? OpenAI is treating improvements to ChatGPT as a top-priority emergency, according to an internal company memo seen by The Wall Street Journal. CEO Sam Altman told employees that the company is declaring a "code red" to enhance the quality of its flagship chatbot and will delay other products as a result.

The memo describes a "code red" as the highest internal urgency level OpenAI uses for product and engineering issues, above "yellow" and "orange." Altman said the company had previously been in a "code orange" state for ChatGPT, but the shift to "code red" signals that improving the chatbot's day-to-day experience is now the organization's overriding focus.

Under this directive, OpenAI will be pushing back work on several other initiatives, including advertising, AI agents for health and shopping, and a personal assistant product called Pulse. Altman encouraged temporary team transfers to support the ChatGPT effort and said the company would hold a daily call for those responsible for improving the chatbot.

Altman's memo states that OpenAI still has more work to do on the daily user experience of ChatGPT, explicitly calling out three areas: personalization features, speed and reliability, and the range of questions the chatbot can answer.

The goal is to make ChatGPT feel more tailored to individual users, respond faster and more consistently, and handle a broader set of queries without breaking down or refusing to respond.

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Our focus now is to keep making ChatGPT more capable, continue growing, and expand access around the world – while making it feel even more intuitive and personal. Thanks for an incredible three years. Lots more to do! – Nick Turley (@nickaturley) December 2, 2025

This push comes as OpenAI prepares to release a new reasoning model next week, which Altman says is ahead of Google's latest Gemini model on internal and industry benchmark tests. The company is also trying to balance safety concerns with making the ChatGPT more engaging, after some users criticized earlier versions of GPT-5 for a colder tone and having difficulty with simple math and geography questions.

The company-wide memo is the clearest sign yet that OpenAI is feeling mounting pressure from competitors who have narrowed its lead in the AI race. Of particular concern to Altman is Google, which recently released a new version of its Gemini AI model that outperformed OpenAI on several industry benchmarks and boosted Alphabet's stock price.

Google has also expanded Gemini's reach with consumer features such as its image generator, Nano Banana, and reported that monthly active users grew from 450 million in July to 650 million in October. OpenAI is also facing the likes of Anthropic, whose AI models are gaining traction among business customers, further squeezing OpenAI's position in the enterprise market.

OpenAI remains a private company and is not yet profitable, relying on frequent fundraising to survive. This puts it at a financial disadvantage compared with Google and other large tech firms that can fund AI investments from existing revenues rather than constant new capital.

Gemini is really breathing down ChatGPT's neck now



* Closing gap on monthly downloads (100.8M vs. 67.8M in November)



* Users now spend more time in Gemini than ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/bsb3cSgGqK – Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) December 1, 2025

OpenAI has committed to hundreds of billions of dollars in future data-center investments, raising concerns about its timeline for turning those investments into meaningful revenue. The company's own financial projections suggest it would need to grow revenue to roughly $200 billion by 2030 to reach profitability, a target that makes ChatGPT's performance and monetization critically important.

Altman has so far managed to reassure investors and employees largely because of ChatGPT's massive user base which now exceeds 800 million weekly users, and OpenAI's continued leadership in cutting-edge AI research. In the internal memo, he emphasized that the company is still performing well on many fronts, even as it treats ChatGPT quality as a "code red" emergency.

On Monday evening, OpenAI's head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, said on X that the company was now focused on growing the chatbot while also making it feel "even more intuitive and personal." For now, OpenAI's strategy is clear: pause new bets, reallocate teams, and pour resources into making ChatGPT faster, more reliable, and more useful before the competitive window closes.