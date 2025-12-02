Bottom line: Testing of OpenAI's App SDK feature has stirred controversy after some ChatGPT users mistook its app suggestions for ad placement. While it has since cleared up the misunderstanding, the episode raises the question of whether the company that has been running in the red since its inception will eventually start showing advertisements, especially to users on the free tier.

A screenshot showing ChatGPT suggesting the Peloton app during an unrelated conversation blew up the internet on Monday. Many users feared the chatbot had begun displaying ads – even for paying customers. The screenshot, shared on X by AI enthusiast Kol Tregaskes, showed what appeared to be an ad for Peloton.

"Find a fitness class › Connect Peloton," the offset suggestion read.

Tregaskes said the appearance of the suggestion felt like advertising. He commented that if it was not just a mistake and OpenAI was intentionally spamming ads to its $200-per-month Pro users, it would be a deal-breaker for him.

AI startup Hyberbolic's co-founder, Yuchen Jin, retweeted the screenshot, commenting, "Wow, ChatGPT is already showing ads?"

Like Tregaskes, Jin was stunned when the same suggestion appeared for him while he was discussing Elon Musk on a podcast, adding that the placement seemed completely unrelated to the conversation.

Hey, Kol. Thanks for flagging 🙏 This is not an ad (there's no financial component). It's only a suggestion to install Peloton's app. But the lack of relevancy makes it a bad/confusing experience. We're iterating on the suggestions and UX, trying to make sure they're awesome. – Daniel McAuley (@_dmca) December 1, 2025

Users reacted strongly, particularly those on ChatGPT's $200-per-month Pro Plan, who would never expect to see advertising. The apparent product placement was not limited to Peloton; some users reported persistent suggestions for Spotify that clashed with their existing subscriptions. The reactions went viral, with many questioning whether OpenAI was quietly inserting commercial messaging into its paid product. Jin's retweet has already garnered almost 470,000 views, with hundreds of comments and shares.

OpenAI quickly responded to the original post, explaining that it was not an ad. ChatGPT Data Lead Daniel McAuley clarified that the Peloton prompt had no financial component.

"It's only a suggestion to install Peloton's app," he said. "But the lack of relevancy makes it a bad/confusing experience."

OpenAI confirmed it was iterating on how app suggestions appear within chats. So it was not a bug – or an ad – but a feature, albeit a half-baked one.

The appearance of the Peloton suggestion is part of OpenAI's ongoing test of its new Apps SDK, introduced in October. The developers are designing the feature to enable ChatGPT to suggest apps and interact with them seamlessly during relevant conversations or when users call them by name (video above). Pilot partners include Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow, with more coming later this year. Clearly, early tests have produced awkward or irrelevant prompts, showing that the bun needs more time in the oven.

For now, ChatGPT users outside the European Union, Switzerland, and the UK can encounter these suggestions on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. OpenAI emphasized that app prompts are optional, context-dependent, and not monetized, so the company is not targeting users with paid advertisements. Developers are continuing to refine the feature to ensure suggestions are helpful, relevant, and clearly distinguishable from traditional ads.