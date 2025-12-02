The big picture: Nvidia has focused more on AI hardware than on traditional PC GPUs in recent years, but it remains the world's leading graphics chip designer. However, its repositioning as an AI-first company has led to a rapid decline in its market share for discrete GPUs, allowing AMD and Intel to gain ground.

According to a new report from Jon Peddie Research, Nvidia held a 92 percent share of the discrete GPU market in Q3 2025, down from 94 percent in the previous quarter. AMD grew its market share to seven percent, registering a 0.8 percent sequential increase, while Intel gained 0.4 percent to reach a one percent share.

Total add-in board shipments rose 2.8 percent quarter-over-quarter, reaching 12.02 million units. Although this sequential growth was below the historical 10-year average of 11.4 percent for the July – September quarter, it followed an unusually strong Q2, when AIB shipments hit record highs, driven by panic buying ahead of pending tariffs.

Meanwhile, the global desktop CPU market reportedly declined 7.6 percent year-over-year in Q3 2025. However, shipments rose 3.9 percent sequentially over the previous quarter, reaching 19.2 million units. The YoY decline reflects the market's return to a more traditional seasonal pattern after unusual spikes in prior quarters.

JPR predicts the global discrete GPU market will reach 152 million units by 2029, with a 2024 – 2029 CAGR of -0.7 percent. According to the report, ongoing trade wars and concerns about an inflation-driven recession remain major headwinds for the sector, though conditions are expected to improve if trade tensions ease in the near future.

Nvidia's dominance in the GPU market is further illustrated by the latest Steam Hardware Survey, which showed that the top 10 discrete graphics cards on the platform are all from Team Green. The GeForce RTX 3060 leads with a 4.33 percent market share as of November 2025, while the most popular 50-series card, the RTX 5070, holds a 2.23 percent share.