The takeaway: While most students and professionals have moved on to more advanced computing technologies, millions of people still rely on the humble calculator to get their work done. It may surprise some to learn that there is still a viable market for calculators, especially in countries where power and internet connectivity remain inconsistent.

Even though more advanced solutions are available, calculators continue to sell in significant numbers in certain parts of the world. As Sato Tomoaki, senior general manager of the education division at Casio, points out, calculators remain reliable for performing math – they always give the correct answer and, unlike chatbots, never "hallucinate."

The Tokyo-based executive admits that personal calculators for business tasks are no longer as popular, having been largely replaced by smartphones and web browsers. Meanwhile, AI models have advanced enough to compete with human "calculators" in international math contests.

Although overall demand for calculators is declining, Casio continues to manufacture and sell large quantities. In the fiscal year ending March 2025, the Japanese company sold 39 million general and scientific calculators across 100 countries. By comparison, Casio sold 45 million units in 2019 – 2020, while the Covid-19 pandemic caused sales to drop to 31 million.

The company, founded by Tadao Kashio in 1946, developed the Model 14-A a decade later, introducing the world's first all-electric, desk-sized calculator based on relay technology. More recently, Casio launched a modern reinterpretation of the Casio Mini personal calculator. The original device debuted in 1972 and became an instant hit due to its compact size compared to competitors and its affordable price.

According to Ryohei Saito, Casio's general manager in Thailand, calculators remain in demand in regions where smartphone connectivity is unreliable. After all, they are purpose-built tools, thoroughly optimized for specific functions and mathematical rules.

Calculators are also significantly cheaper than smartphones, not to mention desktop or laptop computers. They can operate on batteries or solar power, which is particularly advantageous in developing countries. Sato confirmed that Casio is actively targeting these regions to expand its business prospects.

For users who still rely on calculators for learning or professional purposes, another major advantage is their quick tactile feedback. Calculators are reliable, optimized for their tasks, inexpensive to purchase, and, for many, retain their value better than other tech devices they have used since their school days.