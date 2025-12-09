Why it matters: The complexity of moving data between Android and Apple devices keeps many users locked into each ecosystem, but a recent Android beta suggests this might soon change. Other new features in the build include developer-level user interface customization, desktop mode functionality, and much more.

Android Canary build 2512 is now available for installation on Google Pixel 6 or newer. Testers have reported that the update introduces a tool to automatically download data from iPhones, streamlining the process of switching between platforms.

Moving photos, videos, contacts, calendars, call logs, messages, apps, and other data between iOS and Android devices currently requires either manual file transfers or separate apps. Google and Apple both provide migration apps on each other's app stores, but the new transfer process that appears during device setup will likely replace the need for those apps.

Google and Apple told 9to5Google that the move is part of a joint effort to simplify platform migration, and that a similar feature is planned for a future iOS 26 beta. The Google update has sparked speculation that the two tech giants are responding to regulatory pressure, likely from the European Union.

WebProNews reports that Canary build 2512 also adds the ability to enter desktop mode when a device connects to external displays, enhancing window management and multi-display functionality. The update follows rumors indicating that Google plans to release Android 16 laptops with Snapdragon X processors. Google wants to turn its mobile OS into a full-blown desktop platform, which could enhance productivity.

With build 2512, developers can now change app icon shapes, offering more ways to align with Android's current design language. New brightness settings give users and developers finer control over flashlight functionality, augmented reality apps, and external display settings. Additionally, users can disable background blurring effects to improve text legibility when displaying high-contrast content.

Android Canary builds are part of an initiative that began in July to supplement the beta branch. Google's primary goal is to provide developers with a preview of bleeding-edge features.

Users can join the Canary channel through the Android Flash Tool or the Android Emulator, found in Android Studio's Device Manager. Following initial installation, users will begin receiving over-the-air updates. Google accepts feedback through the Google Issue Tracker.