TL;DR: Razer is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a limited-edition tribute to its first-ever gaming mouse, the legendary Boomslang. Only 1,337 units are being made worldwide, and each will be uniquely serialized. Best yet, one lucky winner will get the very last numbered unit signed by Razer's CEO.

If the timeline of events isn't exactly how you remember, fret not. Razer technically got its start as a subsidiary of kärna LLC in 1998 and released the Boomslang shortly after. Some say the original Boomslang was the world's first purpose-built gaming mouse, but all I can remember for certain is that it felt absolutely massive under my hand.

Razer is building just 1,337 examples of the new Boomslang. It'll feature a 45,000 DPI optical sensor with 99.8 percent resolution accuracy and a true 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate for near-instant responsiveness alongside eight programmable buttons using gen-4 switches boasting a 100-million-click lifespan.

The new mouse will sport an ambidextrous form factor and preserves the snake head silhouette of the original. Its eight programmable buttons and nine-zone Chroma RGB lighting can be customized using Razer Synapse. Wireless charging is also on board this time around. The bundle comes with the requisite wireless charging dock, a USB Type-A to Type-C cable for the dock, and a set of glass mouse feet along with the Boomslang itself.

Razer hasn't yet shared pricing or availability details, but those should be available soon, we're told. Interested parties can sign up to be notified when the mouse drops over on Razer's website.

The company is encouraging fans to share their original Boomslang stories in upcoming community events for a chance to win commemorative prizes, including the final production unit of the new Boomslang – number 1,337 (a homage to "leet"), which will be autographed by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan.

What are your memories of the Boomslang? I remember winning one in an online giveaway but didn't use it much as it was too large for my small hand.