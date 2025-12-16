Something to look forward to: LG is joining its rivals in launching several TVs featuring the latest display technology: Micro RGB. The company will unveil the LG Micro RGB evo at CES 2026, which promises almost perfect color reproduction. The televisions will also be available in sizes reaching 100 inches.

We've heard quite a bit about Micro RGB TVs this year. Samsung revealed its first set in August – a 115-inch model that costs an eye-watering $32,000. Sony, Hisense and TCL are also expected to launch Micro RGB TVs in 2026.

Micro RGB technology in consumer TVs replaces the traditional white or blue LED backlight with millions of tiny red, green, and blue LEDs that each produce pure primary colors directly.

Instead of filtering white light through color filters (as in standard LCD TVs), Micro RGB backlights generate color at the source, allowing the display to mix light more precisely before it reaches the LCD layer. This significantly improves color purity, brightness efficiency, and volume, especially in difficult tones like deep reds and bright greens.

Because each RGB LED can be controlled independently, Micro RGB also delivers finer local dimming and better contrast than conventional mini-LED TVs. Dark scenes benefit from reduced haloing and more accurate shadow detail, while highlights can appear brighter without washing out nearby colors.

While still more complex and expensive to manufacture than standard mini-LED systems, Micro RGB is emerging as a bridge between high-end LCD and self-emissive technologies like OLED, offering many of the visual benefits without some of the same trade-offs.

The LG Micro RGB evo sets are controlled by the brand-new α11 AI Processor Gen 3, which the company says offers more precise control over light and color delivery.

LG says that the TVs are certified by Intertek for 100 percent color gamut coverage of BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB. They also feature Micro Dimming Ultra, its name for the 1,000-plus local dimming zones. Ultimately, these TVs should get closer to OLED-level perfect blacks than any other LCD television.

LG's high-end MRGB95B Micro RGB evo will be available in 100 inches, 86 inches and 75 inches. There will also be the cheaper MRGB85B and MRGB9M series, according to FlatPanelsHD. The MRGB9M will feature LG's ZeroConnect wireless connectivity box, which has been redesigned for 2026.

No word yet on pricing, but we'll find out more details during CES, which runs from January 6 to January 9 in Las Vegas.